Warning over ‘dangerous and ineffective’ ultraviolet anti-virus cleaning products
‘Some of these devices are likely to be ineffective at disinfecting your home or could pose safety risks due to unclear instructions or emitting UVC light in an unsafe manner’, consumer group warns
A
string of UV cleaning products that claim to kill viruses and bacteria may be ineffective and dangerous, a leading consumer group has warned
UVC light - the most harmful form of UV radiation - is commonly used in locations such as hospitals, factories and water treatment plants.
But the coronavirus pandemic has created a growing market for UVC devices such as lamps, wands and sterilisation boxes for use in the home.
