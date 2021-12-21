Vaccines and vindaloos on the menu as Covid jab clinic set up in curry house

Vaccines and vindaloos will be on the menu when a curry house hosts a walk-in coronavirus jab clinic in a first-of-its-kind trial by the NHS.

MyLahore, a British Asian restaurant in Bradford, will offer first, second and booster inoculations on Thursday in a bid to reach more people in the city.

The kitchen will continue serving throughout so diners popping in for a meal can get their shot while waiting for their food.

The initiative comes as health bosses desperately race to get millions more people vaccinated in a bid to combat the Omnicron variant sweeping the country.

Boss Ishfaq Farooq said: "We know the NHS is under increasing pressure and it's a race against time to get as many people vaccinated with the spread of the Omicron variant.

"We all have a part to play in this and help our NHS get through this, which is why we've decided to put on this clinic.

“By holding it on an evening time it will offer greater convenience for our customers and staff.”

Rukeya Miah, deputy associate director of nursing with the Bradford District and Craven Vaccination Programme, said the restaurant location would help health staff engage directly with people who might otherwise be sceptical about being jabbed.

“We’re pleased to be working alongside MyLahore,” she said. “All NHS staff are working incredibly hard to get as many people vaccinated as we possibly can because of the threat the Omicron variant poses to us and our communities.”

The North East and Yorkshire region of the NHS has seen 16.3m vaccinations delivered up to 19 December.

Bradford had 1,536 Covid cases in a week, equal to a rate of 283 per 100,000 population in the seven days up to 13 December.

On Friday the UK saw another record number of daily Covid cases for the third day in a row, with more than 93,000 infections announced.

The clinic will run from 5-9pm on Thursday.