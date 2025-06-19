Parasitic infection outbreak linked to farm feeding sessions declared over

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An outbreak of a parasitic infection linked to public animal feeding sessions at a popular farm in South Wales has been declared over by local health authorities.

Cases of cryptosporidium infection began appearing in visitors to the Cowbridge Farm Shop at Marlborough Grange Farm in the Vale of Glamorgan in March, and continued to rise over the next two months.

Public Health Wales said on Thursday the outbreak was now officially over after a total of 89 confirmed cases.

It was previously confirmed that the infection had led to 16 people requiring hospital care for at least one night.

No new cases of the infection have been identified since a multi-agency response meeting held on May 28.

The farm stopped all public feeding sessions involving animals, including calves and lambs, on April 29 and continues to co-operate with the investigation.

Cryptosporidium is a microscopic parasite that causes gastrointestinal illness and is commonly associated with contact with farm animals.

It can spread easily from person to person and poses increased risk to young children and those with weakened immune systems.

A full outbreak review will now take place and an outbreak report will be produced looking into the incident.

Susan Mably, consultant in health protection at Public Health Wales, said: “We would like to thank everyone affected by this outbreak for their understanding and co-operation.

“We are particularly grateful to our colleagues from Shared Regulatory Services, Vale of Glamorgan Council, Cardiff and Vale University Health Board and the Animal and Plant Health Agency for their expertise and partnership throughout this investigation.”