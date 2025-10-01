Ancient Egyptian notes and coffin mask to go on display in new exhibition

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ancient Egyptian notes written on shards of stone or broken pieces of pottery are to go on display in a new exhibition, giving insights into the lives of everyday people.

Made In Egypt will open at Cambridge’s Fitzwilliam Museum on Friday October 3, including items on loan from the Louvre in Paris and a museum in Berlin.

Texts written on ostraca – shards of stone or pieces of pottery – will be displayed.

They are described by curators as the “ancient Egyptian equivalent of writing on the back of an envelope or a Post-it note”.

Many ostraca were discovered in a huge pit close to the workers’ village of Deir el-Medina, in Luxor.

One 3,500-year-old ostracon records absences from work on the royal tombs in the Valley of the Kings in ancient Thebes.

On one day, a worker called Panebu was away because he said he had been bitten by something.

Another line records the foreman Ramery as off sick, while five others also “did not work” that day.

Elsewhere in the exhibition there is an urgent order for window coverings, which says, “it’s a job to do four of this type exactly, exactly! But hurry, hurry by tomorrow. I will let you know!”

Helen Strudwick, curator of Made in Ancient Egypt and senior Egyptologist at the Fitzwilliam, said: “These remarkable ostraca on loan for the first time from our colleagues at the Louvre take us right into the lives of the craftsmen.

“We can all recognise the tone of voice of the man who needed his windows the next day.

“We can sympathise with Panebu suffering from a bite.

“Mention of the foreman Ramery starts to give us an idea about the organisation of these workers.

“The texts on these ostraca are part of a huge body of information about these craftspeople who become living individuals, with similar concerns to us today.”

Other artefacts to be displayed include an Egyptian coffin mask.

Tickets for the exhibition are on sale now.