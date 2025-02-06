Van Morrison becomes first musician ‘artist in residence’ at Queen’s University

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Van Morrison has become the first musician “artist in residence” at Queen’s University in his native Belfast.

The partnership will see the Brown Eyed Girl singer provide two students with fully funded scholarships to assist in their ambitions to become professional musicians.

The collaboration, set to last for a year, will also see Morrison performing a series of special live performances across Belfast.

It comes as Queen’s marks its 180th anniversary and the east Belfast-born musician prepares to celebrate his 80th birthday.

Sir Van described it a “wonderful opportunity”.

“I am delighted to deepen my relationship with Queen’s University Belfast and look forward to performing at a number of exclusive events throughout the year,” he said.

“This partnership is also a wonderful opportunity to inspire students, celebrate Belfast’s rich musical heritage, and give back by supporting the next generation of musicians.”

Queen’s University Belfast president and vice-chancellor, Professor Sir Ian Greer, said: “Dr Van Morrison is one of the most distinguished musicians of our time, and we are delighted to have him as our ‘artist in residence’.

“This initiative will provide invaluable opportunities for our students and the wider community while enriching our cultural offerings.

“As a university, we are committed to providing access to quality education to all students and partnerships such as this are vital to making this happen.”

Sir Van was awarded an honorary doctorate by the university in 2001 in recognition of services to the arts, and received the freedom of Belfast from Belfast City Council in 2013.

As part of the residency, he will play three concerts at Queen’s Whitla Hall later this month, with discounted tickets for students, followed by a series of performances and collaborations throughout the year.

Further details will be announced in due course.