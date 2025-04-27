King ‘profoundly saddened’ after nine killed when car hit revellers in Vancouver

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The King and Queen were “profoundly saddened” to hear of events in Vancouver, after nine people were killed when a car was driven into revellers at a street festival celebrating Filipino culture.

A message from Charles was posted on social media after a vehicle is reported to have entered the street where the Lapu Lapu Day festival was taking place just before 8.15pm local time on Saturday.

A 30-year-old Vancouver man was arrested at the scene, local police said.

The King also said “we send our deepest possible sympathy at a most agonizing time for so many in Canada”.

The statement from the King says: “Both my wife and I were profoundly saddened to learn of the dreadful attack and utterly tragic loss of life in Vancouver, which took place as the Filipino community came together to mark the celebration of one of their most special festivals.

“Our hearts and prayers go out to all those whose lives have been shattered by such a desperate tragedy and we send our deepest possible sympathy at a most agonizing time for so many in Canada.

“Charles R.”

Foreign Secretary David Lammy said on X: “I am shocked and deeply saddened by the terrible events at Vancouver’s Lapu Lapu festival last night.

“Our thoughts are with all of those affected, their families and loved ones.”