Vanessa Ford: Body found in search for missing mother of two

A body has been found in the search for a missing mother of two.

Vanessa Ford was reported missing to the Metropolitan Police on Saturday evening.

The force has now confirmed British Transport Police (BTP) are investigating a death on the morning of the same day on the tracks in Hackney.

A body has been found in the search for missing mother of two Vanessa Ford (Twitter/X)

Officers and paramedics were called to the line close to Dalston Kingsland station at 11.49am following reports of a casualty on the tracks. The person, believed to be a woman in her 40s, died at the scene.

BTP said the incident is not being treated as suspicious.

Although the body is yet to be formally identified, Ms Ford’s family has been informed.

The mother of two left her home at 11am on Saturday without her phone, wallet, bag and keys, said concerned friends and family who appealed on social media for information on her whereabouts.

Vanessa Ford was reported missing to the Metropolitan Police on Saturday evening (Twitter/X)

She was last seen on St Philips Road in Hackney at 11.03am, wearing a dark top and leggings, and likely pink flip flops, while carrying a pink and white water bottle, according to doorbell camera footage posted online.

She had left her house in the Richmond Road area of Hackney three minutes beforehand, as captured again on doorbell camera footage posted on social media, having reportedly returned home from Manchester at 10am.

Ms Ford was last seen in Hackney wearing a dark top and leggings, according to doorbell camera footage posted online (Twitter/X)

The Met said that “a number of enquiries were undertaken to locate her”.

Best-selling author Sophie Heawood was among those who appealed on social media for help in finding Ms Ford, posting two photos of the young mother. She is dressed in a green patterned top in one picture and in a black vest in another. In both, she is wearing the same gold pendant necklace.

Ms Heawood captioned the images: “!!MISSING PERSON!! Vanessa has been missing since 11am Saturday 23rd September. Last seen in the vicinity of Richmond Road (Hackney) wearring dark top and leggings. Please if anyone has seen her get in touch or contact the police on 101. Thanks.”