Why you shouldn’t stockpile disposable vapes

Councils have urged vapers to think twice before hoarding disposable vapes, warning that stockpiling them could pose life-threatening risks.

Disposable vapes will be banned from the shelves of all shops from Sunday in a bid to cut their use among young people – as well as the “avalanche” of litter they create.

The crackdown on the devices, also known as single-use vapes, makes it illegal for any retailer – ranging from corner shops to supermarkets – to sell them.

However, there are concerns some people are stocking up on single-use vapes, with research by online nicotine retailer Haypp finding 82 per cent of disposable vape users are planning to stockpile.

The Local Government Authority (LGA), which represents councils and fire and rescue authorities, has warned that the lithium batteries contained inside disposable vapes could cause fires and pose a risk to life if not stored correctly.

Lithium batteries present a serious risk of fire, as there is the potential for it to enter into thermal runaway.

Thermal runaway occurs when a battery reaches up to 600C, releasing toxic gases and creating a fire, according to charity Electrical Safety First.

Disposable vapes are non-refillable, unable to be recharged, and are typically thrown away with general waste in black bins or littered rather than recycled.

The vapes are extremely hazardous during the waste disposal process and can cause fires in bin lorries.

Disposable vapes have been linked to bin lorry fires ( East Riding of Yorkshire Council )

The vapes are designed as one unit so batteries cannot be separated from the plastic. Even when they are recycled, they need to be taken apart by hand, while their batteries are a fire risk to recycling facilities and can leak harmful chemicals into the environment.

Council taxpayers often bear the costs of the fire damage to equipment and the specialist treatment needed to deal with hazardous waste, the LGA said.

Cllr David Fothergill, Chairman of the LGA’s Community Wellbeing Board, said: “With 8.2 million vapes now thrown away, or recycled incorrectly, every week, single use vapes blight our streets as litter, are a hazard in our bin lorries, and are expensive and difficult to deal with in our recycling centres.

“We would also urge caution to anyone stockpiling disposable vapes. Failing to store disposable vapes correctly could cost lives, given the significant fire risk they pose.”

The ban applies to both online and in-store sales across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, and all disposable vapes whether or not they contain nicotine.

Retailers are still allowed to sell reusable vapes.

Rogue traders who continue to sell them risk a fine of £200 in the first instance, followed by an unlimited fine or jail time for repeat offending.

The department for environment, food and rural affairs (Defra) said usage among young vapers remained too high, and the ban would “put an end to their alarming rise in school playgrounds and the avalanche of rubbish flooding the nation’s streets”.

The separate Tobacco and Vapes Bill, which is currently working its way through Parliament, also includes powers to potentially restrict the packaging, marketing and flavours of e-cigarettes.