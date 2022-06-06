Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Eighty years after King George VI marked Victory in Europe Day without adorning his uniform with medals, his grandson, King Charles III, followed suit.

At Monday’s VE Day parade in central London, the King opted for a similar display of understated commemoration.

Donning his naval No.1 dress uniform, he observed the military procession and flypast, commencing four days of national celebration.

May 8, 1945 marked the official end of the war in Europe and the Allied forces’ over the Nazis. King George stepped onto the balcony of Buckingham Palace, alongside his wife Queen Elizabeth and daughters Elizabeth (later Queen Elizabeth II) and Margaret to wave to the crowds.

Princess Elizabeth wore the uniform of the Auxiliary Territorial Service during the balcony appearances.

Queen Camilla, also present for the event on Monday, paid tribute to her family’s military history.

She wore a sapphire blue wool crepe dress and coat, accented by a brooch of the 12th Royal Lancers, her father's regiment.

Charles and Camilla on the balcony of Buckingham Palace ( PA Wire )

Her father, Major Bruce Shand, served with the 12th Lancers during the Second World War and was awarded the Military Cross in 1940 during the retreat to Dunkirk, and again in 1942 for his efforts in North Africa.

He was later wounded and taken prisoner while fighting in the same region.

He died in June 2006, aged 89.

On Monday, the Princess of Wales also wore a brooch fit for the occasion – an RAF wings pin.

Kate’s grandfather served in the RAF as a fighter pilot during the Second World War.

The Princess Royal wore the uniform of the First Aid Nursing Yeomanry (Princess Royal’s Volunteer Corps), emulating what the late Queen wore when she was a princess appearing on the Palace balcony on VE Day in 1945.

The Prince of Wales was dressed in the RAF No.1 uniform.

Members of the royal family watched the parade on Monday from a specially built platform on the Queen Victoria Memorial before making their way to Buckingham Palace’s balcony to watch the flypast overhead against a soundtrack of cheering crowds.