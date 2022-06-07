Opting for a vegetarian, vegan or pescatarian diet could boost your memory, a new study has claimed.

“Adherence to a plant-based rather than a meat-based diet results in improved short-term verbal memory,” wrote Pinar Sengul, who led the study at Birbeck University of London.

A group of 62 adults, aged 40 and above, were divided up by their diet; vegan, vegetarian, pescatarian, meat-eaters with low fish or meat consumption, and meat-eaters with high meat or fish consumption.