Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

No 10 refuses to comment as US reportedly seizing Venezuela-linked oil tanker

US forces are reportedly attempting to seize the Marinera, a Russian-flagged vessel previously known as Bella-1.

Members of the Venezuelan community in the UK, celebrate in Trafalgar Square in London (Yui Mok/PA)
Members of the Venezuelan community in the UK, celebrate in Trafalgar Square in London (Yui Mok/PA) (PA Wire)

Downing Street has refused to comment on reports that the US is seizing a Venezuela-linked oil tanker which is travelling off British waters.

US forces are reportedly attempting to seize the Marinera, a Russian-flagged vessel previously known as Bella-1, which is said to have escaped Donald Trump’s “total naval blockade” of Venezuela.

No 10 said it would not comment on speculation, or the uses of British military bases by third parties.

“We don’t comment on the operational activity by other nations, including third-party use of UK bases,” the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said.

Asked if there was any involvement by UK forces, the spokesman said: “I’m not going to comment on speculation.”

The tanker appeared to be sailing northeast between Iceland and the UK on Wednesday.

Flight tracking websites showed US special operations aircraft have landing at a Scottish airport, Wick John O’Groats, before flying further north towards Iceland on Wednesday.

The U-28A aircraft are used by the US Air Force’s special operations command and are used for intelligence-gathering and co-ordinating other aircraft.

P8 Poseidon submarine-hunting aircraft and KC-135 refueling planes have also been seen on flight tracking websites, heading to the area near the tanker.

Earlier on Tuesday, an RAF RC-135W Rivet Joint surveillance plane was seen flying over the path of the tanker.

The US pursuit of the tanker comes after the Trump administration’s weekend raid on Venezuela, which led to the removal and capture of its then president Nicolas Maduro.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in