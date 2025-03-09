Whippet called Miuccia crowned best in show at Crufts

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A whippet called Miuccia has been crowned best in show at Crufts 2025 at the NEC in Birmingham.

Four-year-old Miuccia, from Venice in Italy, beat more than 18,000 dogs from around the world over the last four days to claim the top award on Sunday.

The female whippet, owned by Enrico De Gaspari, was the winner of the hound group earlier in the show.

The four-year-old was chosen by judge Patsy Hollings, beating the winners of six other groups to bag the trophy.

It was the first time an Italian dog has won best in show at Crufts, and the fourth time for a whippet.

After winning the title, her handler Giovanni Liguori said: “It’s really a dream come true. I am truly overwhelmed. Miuccia performed her best.

“I absolutely adore her. She is the sweetest dog.

“She always wants to be super close to me and that’s the most important thing.”

Asked what it meant to handle the first dog from Italy to win Crufts, Giovanni said: “It’s incredible, it’s amazing.

“As Italians we are super proud and means that we are doing a fantastic job.”

The runner-up was Viking, a Tibetan mastiff from Romania.

Helen Kerfoot, Crufts show manager, said: “Congratulations to Miuccia who helped end this year’s competition on a real high, taking the prestigious Best in Show award alongside her handler, Giovanni Liguori.

“It has been fantastic to watch their strong relationship together in the ring, and they are truly deserving winners.

“Well done to all of our other wonderful finalists too. The dogs, their owners, and handlers should be incredibly proud to have taken part in such a momentous final – it’s an incredible achievement, one we are sure they’ll treasure for years to come.”