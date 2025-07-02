Chief executive of miscarriage of justice review body resigns

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The chief executive of a miscarriage of justice review body has resigned amid attempts to rebuild public confidence in the organisation.

Karen Kneller, who had held the position since 2013, has left her job at the Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC), it was announced on Wednesday.

Last month former victims Commissioner Dame Vera Baird became the interim chairwoman of the CCRC, having been asked by the Lord Chancellor to carry out a review of the organisation.

The CCRC had been heavily criticised for its handling of the Andrew Malkinson case, one of the worst miscarriages of justice in British legal history.

Ms Kneller’s resignation came after former chairwoman Helen Pitcher resigned in January, but claimed she had been scapegoated over the Malkinson case.

Dame Vera said: “The CCRC has a vital role to play in the criminal justice system, but confidence in the organisation has been badly damaged. Confidence in our work must be restored.

“I thank Karen for her work at the CCRC over many years.”

Amanda Pearce, who is CCRC casework operations director, has been appointed interim chief executive.

Mr Malkinson served 17 years in prison for a rape he did not commit, and was knocked back twice by the CCRC until his legal team carried out crucial DNA testing that was then repeated by the commission and led to his release.

A review found that he could have been released 10 years earlier if the CCRC had obtained new DNA evidence as early as 2009, and thousands of cases are being reviewed in the wake of the bungled handling of the case.

In May, the Commons Justice Committee also warned that the position of the current chief executive of the CCRC, Karen Kneller, was no longer tenable.

MPs said in a report it followed “unpersuasive” evidence from her on the CCRC’s challenges and response to public criticisms in April, and concerns on the performance of the review body.