Schoolchildren and veterans co-author book of memories for VE Day

Second World War veterans have been interviewed by schoolchildren for a book which preserves their stories to educate future generations about the conflict.

Memories of the Arctic convoys and the Clydebank blitz were among those shared by veterans from Erskine Veterans Charity, with pupils from Park Mains High School in Erskine, Renfrewshire.

Recollections of evacuation, rationing and life after the war have also been documented in the book, My Life Through WW2.

The book records the first-hand experiences of people who served and lived through the war, and pupils conducted interviews, transcribed stories and worked closely with veterans to document their memories in their own words, accompanied by restored photographs.

It will be professionally printed and distributed to schools across Renfrewshire as an educational resource, and will also be available to the public in limited numbers.

Albert Lamond, 99, served in some of the most dangerous naval operations of the war, from Arctic convoys to the D-Day landings, and was 18 when he joined HMS Rowley, which was assigned to protect the battleship HMS Warspite during the D-Day landings in June 1944.

His role was to spot and signal threats while Warspite shelled German positions along the Normandy coast.

Mr Lamond said: “It’s vital we teach the younger ones the true cost of freedom.

“We won’t be here forever, but these stories – our memories – must live on. It’s vital we tell these stories now. When we’re gone, we’re gone. If young people don’t hear it directly from us, how will they ever really know what happened?

“If this book helps just one young person understand what we went through – what it cost – then it’s worth it. We fought so they wouldn’t have to. That’s what matters.”

Captain Bryan Warren, 87, a veteran Argyll and Sutherland Highlander, shared memories of being evacuated as a child to Bournemouth, and seeing D-Day aircraft overhead.

His lifetime of service included mentoring young cadets and fundraising for fellow veterans, and he praised the project for “making sure our stories aren’t lost”.

Capt Warren said: “The war took so much from so many, but it also taught us the value of small kindnesses. I’ll never forget the sailor who gave me a bar of chocolate as a boy.

“It may seem small, but that moment stayed with me for life. Sharing these memories with young people has been an honour and if it helps them understand what we lived through, then it’s been worth every word.

“I’ve always believed in paying that kindness forward. Whether through my time in the cadets, helping veterans return to Dunkirk, or fundraising with my tin, I’ve tried to give back in any way I can.

“This project is another way of doing that — making sure our stories aren’t lost and that the next generation carries them forward with respect and understanding.”

The project has been funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund and is supported by the Erskine Reid Macewen Activity Centre (ERMAC).

Wing Commander Ian Cumming, chief executive of Erskine Veterans Charity, said: “This project is a beautiful example of what can happen when generations come together with curiosity and respect.

“Our veterans have lived through extraordinary times. Giving them the chance to tell their stories and be heard by young people ensures that history is not just remembered but that it’s understood by generations to come.”

Evonne McCord, ERMAC deputy manager, said: “This book captures a moment in time that must never be forgotten. The memories shared within these pages are to be treasured, and on behalf of Erskine, I would like to thank everyone who contributed to this project. To our wonderful ERMAC members who took part, I thank them for sharing their stories.

“Both of my parents were born in the mid-1930s and are no longer with us.

“Hearing the memories of our veterans gave me a deeper understanding of what they might have experienced.

“I’m certain that many who read this book will reflect on their own family histories and find a personal connection in these pages.”

Some editions will be auctioned to raise funds for Erskine Veterans Charity.