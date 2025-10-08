Victoria Beckham joined by family for world premiere of her new Netflix series

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Victoria Beckham was joined by Sir David Beckham and a string of stars for the world premiere of her eponymous Netflix series.

The three-part series documents the former Spice Girl’s journey into fashion and how she made her name in the industry.

Among the stars attending the world premiere of the documentary series in central London was Sir David and their children, Cruz, Romeo and Harper, along with Cruz’s girlfriend, songwriter Jackie Apostel.

Victoria wore a white maxi skirt which had a slit on the side, along with a cross-over blouse, black toeless heels and a matching white blazer which was draped over her shoulders.

Sir David wore a black suit with a striped white shirt and a patterned silk pocket square while their children followed along with a similar black and white colour palette.

The premiere also saw Beckham’s former bandmates, Emma Bunton and Melanie Chisholm, pose on the “cream” carpet.

Chisholm, also known as Sporty Spice, was suited in all-black and was snapped posing with actor Chris Dingwall, while Bunton, or Baby Spice, posed with her son Beau Lee Jones and rocked a green blazer with matching suit trousers and a mesh top and black bra.

Australian model Nadine Leopold also arrived at the premiere, sporting a grey suit which was tied at the waist, while American actress, Eva Longoria, wore an all-white silk cowl necked dress and matching clutch bag.

The premiere saw Tilly and Tana Ramsay follow along in the monochromatic theme, with all black suits that were cut with a pop of red from Tana’s bag.

Other stars who arrived at the premiere included German photographer Juergen Teller and sports agent Dave Gardner who posed with model Jessica Clarke.

Saltburn actor Richard E Grant also attended the premiere in a bright green suit along with film maker Nadia Hallgren, writer Charly Cox and TV presenter June Sarpong.

The series, Victoria Beckham, launches on Netflix on October 9.