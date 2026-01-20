Brooklyn Peltz Beckham breaks silence over family feud with Instagram post

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Brooklyn Peltz Beckham, the son of Sir David Beckham and Victoria Beckham, has said he does not want to “reconcile” with his family.

The 26-year-old has spoken out for the first time and acknowledged the feud between him and his family in a post on Instagram.

In a statement shared on his Instagram story, he claimed his parents have been controlling narratives in the press about his family and tried to “ruin” his relationship with his wife Nicola Peltz Beckham.

He said: “I have been silent for years and made every effort to keep these matters private.

“Unfortunately, my parents and their team have continued to go to the press, leaving me with no choice but to speak for myself and tell the truth about only some of the lies that have been printed.

“I do not want to reconcile with my family. I’m not being controlled, I’m standing up for myself for the first time in my life.

“For my entire life, my parents have controlled narratives in the press about our family. The performative social media posts, family events and inauthentic relationships have been a fixture of the life I was born into.

“Recently, I have seen with my own eyes the lengths that they’ll go through to place countless lies in the media, mostly at the expense of innocent people, to preserve their own facade. But I believe the truth always comes out.”

Nicola, who is the daughter of American billionaire businessman Nelson Peltz and former model Claudia Heffner Peltz, married Brooklyn in 2022.

He is the eldest son of the former England player and his fashion designer wife.

The couple, known as Posh and Becks, are also parents to sons Cruz and Romeo and daughter Harper.

Brooklyn added: “My parents have been trying endlessly to ruin my relationship since before my wedding, and it hasn’t stopped.

“My mum cancelled making Nicola’s dress in the eleventh hour despite how excited she was to wear her design, forcing her to urgently find a new dress.

“Weeks before our big day, my parents repeatedly pressured and attempted to bribe me into signing away the rights to my name, which would have affected me, my wife and our future children.

“They were adamant on me signing before my wedding date because then the terms of the deal would be initiated.

“My holdout affected the payday and they have never treated me the same since.

“During the wedding planning, my mum went so far as to call me ‘evil’ because Nicola and I chose to include my Nanny Sandra, and Nicola’s Nanny at our table, because they both didn’t have their husbands. Both of our parents had their own tables equally adjacent to ours.”

The statement continued: “Since the moment I started standing up for myself with my family, I’ve received endless attacks from my parents, both privately and publicly, that were sent to the press on their orders.

“Even my brothers were sent to attack me on social media, before they ultimately blocked me out of nowhere this last summer.”

Brooklyn went on to claim that his mother “hijacked” his first dance with Nicola and danced “inappropriately on me” in front of their guests, adding that he had never felt more “uncomfortable or humiliated” in his entire life.

He also alleged that his wife has been “disrespected” by his family and that she was not invited to his dad’s 50th birthday party.

Brooklyn continued: “My family values public promotion and endorsements above all else. Brand Beckham comes first. Family ‘love’ is decided by how much you post on social media, or how quickly you drop everything to show up and pose for a family photo opp, even if it’s at the expense of our professional obligations.

“The narrative that my wife controls me is completely backwards. I have been controlled by my parents for most of my life.

“I grew up with overwhelming anxiety. For the first time in my life, since stepping away from my family, that anxiety has disappeared. I wake up every morning grateful for the life I chose and have found peace and relief.

“My wife and I do not want a life shaped by image, press or manipulation. All we want is peace, privacy and happiness for us and our future family.”

Brooklyn has previously dabbled in photography and cooking, having released a book of snapshots called What I See in 2017 and a hot sauce brand called Cloud 23.

He has also posted videos of his cooking to social media.

Sir David and Lady Beckham have been contacted for comment.