Police have launched an investigation after a video shared online showed England’s chief medical officer, Professor Chris Whitty, being harassed by two men in a park, and Boris Johnson has condemned the “despicable harassment.”

What do we know so far?

The video shows two grinning men grabbing Prof Whitty, apparently filimed by a third man, as they shout “oi oi” and say “one photo please?”

The footage, lasting around 20 seconds, show the men grab Prof Whitty again as he attempts to walk away.

With a line of police vans visible in the background, a voice is heard saying “Leave the gentleman alone” before the clip ends.

The Metropolitan Police tweeted: "We are aware of a video being shared online showing an incident in St James's Park. Officers spoke to all those involved at the time and their details were taken.

"We are in contact with the victim and the circumstances continue to be investigated."

What has been the reaction?

The video quickly sparked criticism, with several MPs condemning those involved and some calling for police protection of key scientific advisers during the pandemic.

Vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi tweeted: "This is disgusting and these thugs must be found and charged. Zero tolerance for harassing a public servant."

The health secretary, Sajid Javid, said the footage was "appalling and totally unacceptable".

"The CMO works tirelessly on behalf of the country," Mr Javid said.

"We will not tolerate this sort of behaviour towards our public servants. The men behaving in this disgraceful way should be ashamed."

Labour MP Jess Phillips said Prof Whitty had been made to feel "awful and uncomfortable" and issued a reminder that public figures "are human beings".

"Even if you perceive it as non violent it is clear that he felt awful and uncomfortable and resisted," Ms Phillips tweeted.

"Public figures are not dolls, they are human beings, it is stunning how easily this is forgotten."

Actor and TV and radio presenter Adil Ray said it was "an utterly disgusting way to treat a person who has devoted his time to save our lives".

Former chief prosecutor Nazir Afzal called for protection for Prof Whitty and other scientists advising the government over pandemic-fighting measures.

"I know that if he was the statue of someone with a dubious past, he would have a dozen strong security detail," Mr Afzal tweeted. "This is just the latest incident of harassment involving the Chief Medical Advisor."

And TV news presenter Simon McCoy tweeted: "This is a complete disgrace. Chris Whitty should be protected from idiots like these."

Has Prof Whitty been harassed in the past?

Prof Whitty has been forced to endure public harassment several times before.

Earlier this month, he was confronted in a street in Oxford by a man accusing him of lying to the public about coronavirus, while in February a man accosted the chief medical officer outside Westminster.

The men filmed the incidents on mobile phones.

Last week, England’s deputy chief medical officer, Jonathan Van-Tam, was verbally abused as he walked into a government building by a protester.