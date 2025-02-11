Motley Crue star’s plane involved in fatal crash on Arizona runway

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A private plane owned by Motley Crue lead singer Vince Neil has been involved in a fatal collision with another aircraft, his representative confirmed.

The 64-year-old musician was not aboard the plane, which was flying into Scottsdale Airport in Arizona on Monday when the incident happened, killing one person and injuring others.

A message on the official Motley Crue Instagram account from Neil’s representative, the lawyer Worrick Robinson, said for “reasons unknown at this time, the plane veered from the runway causing it to collide with another parked plane”.

“On board Mr Neil’s plane were two pilots and two passengers,” the statement added. “Mr Neil was not on the plane.”

Mr Robinson added: “More specific details regarding the collision are not available as this is a rapidly evolving situation and there is an ongoing investigation.

“Mr Neil’s thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved, and he is grateful for the critical aid of all first responders assisting today.”

According to Scottsdale Airport, the accident happened at 2.39pm local time (9.39pm GMT) on Monday, when a Learjet veered off the runway and struck a parked Gulfstream plane.

It appeared that the left main landing gear of the arriving jet failed, resulting in the collision, the airport said.

The airport’s statement confirmed one person died while three other people are being treated in hospital after being injured.

Another person refused medical treatment, the statement added.

Scottsdale Airport said it will remain closed until further notice and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.

“I am extremely grateful to the first responders and airport operations staff on scene today for their swift action and service,” Scottsdale aviation director Gary P Mascaro said.

“We offer our deepest condolences to those affected by this tragedy.”

Neil has been part of Motley Crue since the 1980s, becoming part of the line-up with bassist Nikki Sixx, drummer Tommy Lee and guitarist Mick Mars.

The heavy metal superstars are best known for tracks Home Sweet Home, Kickstart My Heart and Girls Girls Girls.

In 2022, Mars announced that he will no longer tour with the band citing health challenges.

The year before, Neil broke ribs after falling off a stage while performing solo in Tennessee.