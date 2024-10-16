Child and three adults in hospital after fire tears through home after ‘explosion’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



A child and three adults are in hospital after a “large-scale” fire on a housing estate in Newcastle.

Emergency services were called to the blaze at a property in Violet Close, in the Benwell and Elswick area, on Wednesday at around 12.45am.

Images and video shared on social media showed flames engulfing the home as users reported hearing an “explosion” beforehand. Engineers from Northern Gas Networks attended the scene in the morning.

Dramatic footage from the scene revealed the extend of the devastation, with at least one house in the terrace completely destroyed, collapsed roofs, and piles of debris scattered in the street.

Emergency teams can bee seen inspecting the rubble, battling the remnants of the large fire that engulfed the property.

Emergency services at the scene at Violet Close in Benwell, Newcastle-Upon-Tyne ( Owen Humphreys/PA Wire )

As firefighters tackled the blaze, local residents were told to stay indoors keeping doors and windows closed to avoid exposure to the smoke.

Northumbria Police also urged people to avoid Violet Close with road closures set up in Buddle Road and other nearby streets.

A spokesperson for Northumbria Police said: “Shortly before 12.45am today (Wednesday), police were contacted by Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service, who are dealing with a fire at an address in the Violet Close area of Newcastle.

“Emergency services remain in attendance at the scene.

“Road closures are in place on Buddle Road and the surrounding area, and motorists and residents are advised to avoid the area and to keep doors and windows closed if they see and smell smoke.”

The North East Ambulance Service sent four paramedic crews, four hazardous area response teams and a medical doctor.

A spokesperson said: “We treated and conveyed four patients - three adults and one child - to hospital for further treatment.”

Northern Gas Networks dispatched engineers to the site, urging residents to avoid the area ( Owen Humphreys/PA Wire )

The Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service remained at the scene on Wednesday morning to ensure the fire is fully extinguished and to investigate the cause.

A spokesperson said: “We currently have several firefighting appliances in attendance at a large scale incident in Violet Close, Newcastle. Please avoid the area and keep doors and windows closed until further notice.”

A Northern Gas Networks spokesperson said: “Engineers are this morning responding to an incident in the area of Violet Close, Newcastle, Tyne and Wear.

“Our teams are supporting the emergency services during this ongoing incident.”