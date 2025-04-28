Almost half of Britons expect to spend less over next three months, figures show

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Almost half of Britons expect to spend less over the next three months as retailers already face significant falls in visitor numbers compared with a year ago, figures show.

Some 45% of consumers say they expect to spend less and 41% are “actively” looking for ways to cut unnecessary spending, according to the latest Movers Index from Virgin Media O2 Business.

There has been an 8% year-on-year drop in retail visits for the first three months of the year, the index, which combines anonymous UK movement data from O2 Motion with survey findings, shows.

Nearly half of consumers (46%) have cancelled at least one subscription, rising to 80% of those aged 18 to 24, the figures show.

Meanwhile, office attendance has continued to climb in the first months of this year, with more than half of British employees (52%) going in more frequently.

Mobile data shows the first few months of the year were marked by a 5% increase in commuting trips, and a 1% increase from the same time last year.

Wednesday remains the most popular day of the week to go to the office, while 38% of workers now commute five days a week.

Most workers (65%) view return-to-office mandates positively, helped by a boost in perks and workplace culture.

Workers are also planning to make the most of their return to the office, with 77% planning to shop in-store after work at least once a week, and 66% planning to catch up with friends and family, according to the findings.

Jessica O’Connor, director of product at Virgin Media O2 Business, said: “The latest Virgin Media O2 Business Movers Index shows a first glimpse into key trends shaping 2025 – office life is continuing to make a comeback and retail is adapting for resilience.

“With half of workers commuting more often and full-time office mandates rising, O2 Motion data indicates a shift in how people use city spaces.”

Strand Partners surveyed 2,002 UK adults and 2,004 businesses between March 28 and 31.