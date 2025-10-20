Giuffre details three alleged sexual encounters with Andrew in posthumous memoir

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Virginia Giuffre has written about her three alleged sexual encounters with Prince Andrew – resurfacing claims of an underage orgy and that the royal believed having sex with her was his “birthright”.

In her memoir Nobody’s Girl, which is due to be released on Tuesday, Ms Giuffre said British socialite-turned-sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell told her “just like Cinderella, I was going to meet a handsome prince” ahead of the first alleged incident in March 2001.

The book reads: “It was going to be a special day, she said.

“Just like Cinderella, I was going to meet a handsome prince!

“Her old friend Prince Andrew would be dining with us that night, she said, and we had lots to do to get me ready.”

After repeating claims that she attended Tramp nightclub with the prince where he “sweated profusely”, Ms Giuffre went on to allege Andrew had sex with her at Maxwell’s London home.

Ms Giuffre said: “’Guess Jenna’s age’, she urged the prince, after she introduced me.

“The Duke of York, who was then 41, guessed correctly: 17.

“‘My daughters are just a little younger than you’, he told me, explaining his accuracy.”

Ms Giuffre said she remembered running for her “Kodak FunSaver” camera to snap the now infamous picture of her with Andrew – adding that “my mom would never forgive me if I met someone as famous as Prince Andrew and didn’t pose for a picture”.

She continued: “He was friendly enough, but still entitled — as if he believed having sex with me was his birthright.

“I took him first to a bathroom, where I drew him a hot bath.

“We disrobed and got in the tub, but we didn’t stay there long because the prince was eager to get to the bed.

“He was particularly attentive to my feet, caressing my toes and licking my arches.”

Going on to speak about the alleged sexual encounter, Ms Giuffre said: “He seemed in a rush to have intercourse.

“Afterward, he said thank you in his clipped British accent.

“In my memory, the whole thing lasted less than half an hour.”

Ms Giuffre added: “The next morning, it was clear that Maxwell had conferred with her royal chum because she told me: ‘You did well. The prince had fun’.”

Her memoir went on to say Epstein gave her 15,000 US dollars “for servicing the man the tabloids called ‘Randy Andy’— a lot of money”.

Moving on to her second alleged sexual encounter with the prince at Epstein’s New York home around a month later, Ms Giuffre resurfaced allegations that Andrew was presented with a puppet of himself by Maxwell and allegedly put his hand on the breast of another accuser, Johanna Sjoberg.

Ms Giuffre said: “On this night, which was probably around April 2001, Epstein greeted Prince Andrew and brought him to the living room, where Maxwell and I were sitting.

“Another one of their victims, Johanna Sjoberg, arrived soon afterward.

“As always when the prince was around, Maxwell was being a saucy flirt.

“She told Sjoberg to come with her to a closet, where she pulled out a puppet with a little tag on it that said ‘Prince Andrew.’

“Maxwell then announced to the prince that she’d purchased him a joke gift, a puppet that looked just like him.

“She made a big show of giving it to him, then suggested we pose for a photo with it.”

Ms Giuffre said she saw “symbolism” in the use of a puppet, adding: “Johanna and I were Maxwell and Epstein’s puppets, and they were pulling the strings.”

Her memoir continued: “The prince and I sat down next to each other on the couch, and Maxwell put the puppet in my lap, positioning one of its hands on one of my breasts.

“Then she put Sjoberg on the prince’s lap, and the prince put his hand on Sjoberg’s breast.

“The symbolism was impossible to ignore.

“Later they sent me to a bedroom, where I had sex with the prince for a second time.”

Ms Giuffre also once again claimed Andrew had participated in an orgy with “approximately eight other young girls” on Epstein’s Caribbean island, Little St James, also referred to as Little Saint Jeff’s by those who knew Epstein.

She repeated allegations made in a sworn declaration in 2015 in which she said all girls seemed to be “under the age of 18”.

Her memoir said: “I don’t know exactly when I had sex with Prince Andrew for the third time, but I do know the location: Little Saint Jeff’s.

“I also know that it was not just the two of us this time; it was an orgy.

“‘I was around eighteen’, I said in a sworn declaration in 2015.

“Epstein, Andy, and approximately eight other young girls, and I had sex together.

“The other girls all seemed and appeared to be under the age of 18, and didn’t really speak English.

“Epstein laughed about how they couldn’t really communicate, saying they are the easiest girls to get along with.”

Ms Giuffre continued: “Since I gave that account, the pilot David Rodgers has said in a deposition that a coded notation (‘AP’) that he made on his flight log for July 4, 2001, referred to Prince Andrew.

“He said that Epstein, the prince, another woman, and I flew from Saint Thomas that day back to Palm Beach.

“I guess it’s possible that the orgy I remember occurred in the days leading up to that flight, which would mean I was still seventeen.

“I’ll probably never know the date for certain.”

Andrew strenuously denies all the allegations made by Ms Giuffre.