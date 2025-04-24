UK: Putin must agree full and immediate ceasefire following brutal Kyiv strike

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Britain has urged Vladimir Putin to agree to a “full and immediate ceasefire without conditions” as it condemned Russia’s “brutal” overnight strike on Kyiv.

At least nine people were killed and more than 70 injured after a Russian strike on the Ukrainian capital amid further difficulties in peace talks.

US president Donald Trump accused his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky, of making it “difficult to settle” the war with Russia over his opposition to recognising Moscow’s annexation of Crimea.

The US administration is urging Kyiv to accept Russia’s continued control of occupied Ukrainian regions and Moscow’s ownership of the Crimean peninsula as part of a peace settlement.

Foreign Office minister Stephen Doughty, responding to an urgent question, told the House of Commons: “The UK’s position regarding Ukrainian sovereignty is well known and our position has not changed, and we do not recognise Russian sovereignty over any territory illegally seized from Ukraine, including Crimea.

“And when, how and what terms this war comes to an end can only be decided by negotiations, with Ukraine at the heart.”

Mr Doughty earlier said: “We condemn Russia’s most brutal missile and drone attacks on civilians, including overnight, absolutely horrific scenes. Our thoughts are with the victims and their loved ones at this tragic time, these are simply shocking scenes.”

He said the latest Russian strike on Kyiv followed “shocking scenes” elsewhere in Ukraine, including Sumy, in recent days.

Mr Doughty said: “While Ukraine has been in peace talks, Russia has continued these severe attacks, including last night, and that is a stark reminder of the continued bloodshed and aggression perpetrated by Putin.”

He went on: “President Zelensky has shown his commitment to peace, President Putin must now agree to a full and immediate ceasefire without conditions as Ukraine has done. We will not stop in our efforts to work with all the parties to that end.”

The minister earlier said talks held in London between the UK, France, Germany, the US and Ukraine were “productive and successful”, adding: “Significant progress was made in reaching a common position on next steps and all agreed to continue close co-ordination and look forward to further talks soon.”

The talks between the nations on Wednesday were downgraded to technical discussions after US secretary of state Marco Rubio decided not to attend.

Shadow foreign secretary Dame Priti Patel said: “For all the talks that are taking place, it is concerning that a clear, unified front in support of Ukraine which secures a peace on their terms has yet to emerge.”

Dame Priti described the missile strike on Kyiv as “abhorrent”, adding: “There is much debate about the initiatives to end the war by negotiations, but we cannot forget that this war was started by Putin, a murderous, vile autocrat, who is being propped up by an axis of authoritarian states trying to extinguish democracy in our continent and by those who are opposed to our values, including China, North Korea and Iran.

“We need the Government to be leveraging British influence in every way possible for Ukraine.

Conservative former foreign secretary, Sir James Cleverly, said: “Our international relationships the world over are dependent on the confidence of those partner countries that we stick by our word and that our allies do likewise.

“So, will (Foreign Secretary David Lammy) ensure that he conveys that message to the United States of America, that the world is looking, friends and foes alike, and our willingness to stick by the commitments that we have made to Ukraine, and if we renege on those commitments, every single relationship around the world will be undermined?”

Mr Doughty replied: “I’ve been absolutely clear and the Government’s been absolutely clear, our support is iron-clad. It’s not only iron-clad now but for 100 years into the future.”

Sir Julian Lewis, the Conservative MP for New Forest East, later asked: “If the Government could persuade the Nobel Peace Prize committee to give the award to Donald Trump on condition that he stops siding with the aggressor against the victim, does the minister think that American policy might then revert to one of Nato deterrence which prevented World War Three for half a century after the end of World War Two?”

Mr Doughty said a “matter for the Nobel committee is not one for me”, adding: “I don’t recognise his characterisation. We’re working closely with the United States and indeed Ukraine and indeed all of our European partners to secure a just and lasting peace for Ukraine.”