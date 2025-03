PM hosts talks on Ukraine peacekeeping force as Putin warned not to play games

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer will host further talks on a peacekeeping force for Ukraine on Saturday after warning Vladimir Putin not to play games with a proposed ceasefire.

The Prime Minister is expected to hold a video call with as many as 25 potential members of the “coalition of the willing”, nations that could take part in any peacekeeping operation.

After speaking to French president Emmanuel Macron and Norwegian prime minister Jonas Gahr Store on Friday afternoon, Sir Keir warned: “We can’t allow President Putin to play games with President Trump’s deal.

“The Kremlin’s complete disregard for President Trump’s ceasefire proposal only serves to demonstrate that Putin is not serious about peace.”

Saturday’s call comes as Russia continues to resist proposals for an unconditional 30-day ceasefire put forward by Ukraine and the US earlier in the week.

While Mr Putin has described the principle of a ceasefire as “correct”, he has insisted that it must come with a promise from Ukraine to abandon attempts to join Nato and give up control of regions seized by Russia.

Sir Keir added: “Putin is trying to delay, saying there must be a painstaking study before a ceasefire can take place, but the world needs to see action, not a study or empty words and pointless conditions.

“My message to the Kremlin could not be clearer: stop the barbaric attacks on Ukraine, once and for all, and agree to a ceasefire now. Until then we will keep working around the clock to deliver peace.”

Meanwhile, Mr Trump claimed he was “getting pretty good vibes” from Russia on the prospect of a ceasefire.

In remarks on Friday, he also said he had asked Moscow not to kill Ukrainian soldiers that both he and Mr Putin have claimed are “surrounded” in Russia’s Kursk region.

The Ukrainian armed forces have firmly denied that their troops have been encircled in Kursk, where Kyiv staged an incursion last year in a bid to secure a bargaining chip for possible talks and change the dynamic of the conflict.

During Saturday’s call, leaders will receive updates from countries on the aid they could provide towards enforcing the peace.

The virtual gathering follows a week in which a diplomatic blitz saw Ukraine agree to the US’s peace plan, and US officials flew to Moscow in an effort to persuade the Kremlin to lay down arms.

G7 allies are united in calling for a ceasefire with “no conditions” to halt the fighting in Ukraine, Foreign Secretary David Lammy has said, in a bid to pile pressure on the Putin regime.

However, while a joint statement by G7 foreign ministers on Friday “reaffirmed” support for Ukrainian sovereignty and territorial integrity, and emphasised the need for security guarantees, it stopped short of condemning Russia’s invasion or attributing acts of “aggression” to Moscow.