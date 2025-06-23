Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Woman dies and nine others injured in M4 car crash

A Toyota Corolla and VW Tiguan collided between junctions 16 and 17 on Sunday evening, police said.

Harry Stedman
Monday 23 June 2025 12:42 BST
The crash occurred between junctions 16 and 17 of the M4 (Ben Birchall/PA)
The crash occurred between junctions 16 and 17 of the M4 (Ben Birchall/PA) (PA Wire)

A woman in her 40s has died and nine other people have been injured after two cars crashed on the M4 motorway.

A seven-seater Toyota Corolla and a Volkswagen Tiguan collided between junctions 16 and 17 on the motorway at around 11.30pm on Sunday, while there were reports that a third vehicle may have been involved, Wiltshire Police said.

The woman, one of seven people travelling in the Toyota, died at the scene. Her next of kin have been informed.

A second woman, in her 50s, suffered serious injuries which are not thought to be life-threatening, the force said.

The other five occupants of the car were treated for minor injuries.

The occupants of the Volkswagen car were taken to hospital as a precaution.

An investigation into what happened is currently taking place at the scene.

Police said they had received reports that a white vehicle may have been involved in the incident and subsequently left the scene.

National Highways said the motorway could remain closed westbound until Monday evening.

