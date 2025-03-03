British barista renames Americano as Ukraino in protest at White House

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A barista has renamed the popular Americano order as a “Ukraino” in protest at what she called the “bullying” of President Volodymyr Zelensky during his visit to the Oval Office.

Helen Gregory who runs the Seahorse Coffee Box on the promenade at Seaton Carew, County Durham, explained she was making the change in support of the Ukrainian president.

In a film she shared on social media, she replaced the Americano on her menu, taping over it with the word Ukraino.

In the clip, she said: “If you were as incensed and annoyed by that ridiculous display of bullying in the Oval (Office) the other day, I’m making a stand.

“So no more Americanos, from today, we are going to be calling it a Ukraino.”

She said she had never done such a thing before in almost five years of trading and she urged other outlets to follow suit.

And she told the Teesside Gazette news site that customers backed the protest, adding: “I know it’s not going to make a difference but at least in my little corner I’m making a stand.”

US President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance clashed in the Oval Office on Friday with President Zelensky over the future of the country and its ongoing fight against Russia.

Americanos were named in the Second World War when US soldiers diluted strong espressos in Italy, making the coffee taste more like what they knew from home.