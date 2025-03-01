‘Very important Ukraine is heard’, Zelensky says after White House spat

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Volodymyr Zelensky has said it is “very important for us that Ukraine is heard and that no one forgets about it”, after his clash with Donald Trump at the White House.

Mr Zelensky’s call for support from Kyiv’s allies came after a fractious meeting with the US president in the Oval Office, which was broadcast on television.

The Ukrainian leader was reportedly kicked out of the White House, while a planned minerals deal with the US in exchange for further military support was put on ice.

A day before Sir Keir Starmer is set to host Mr Zelensky and other European leaders in London to discuss defence and security, the Ukrainian president urged allies not to break ranks.

Writing in Ukrainian on messenger app Telegram, Mr Zelensky said: “It is very important for us that Ukraine is heard and that no one forgets about it, neither during the war nor after.

“It is important for people in Ukraine to know that they are not alone, that their interests are represented in every country, in every corner of the world.”

Sir Keir’s crunch talks at Downing Street on Sunday will see European leaders gear up efforts to police a future Ukraine peace deal.

The Prime Minister believes a deal will have to involve US military assets providing surveillance, intelligence and potentially warplanes giving air cover to deter Russian President Vladimir Putin from launching another bid to conquer his neighbour.

But hopes for unity between European nations and the US on Ukraine’s future were shattered by the Friday clash between Mr Trump and Mr Zelensky in the Oval Office.

The US president, his vice president JD Vance and Mr Zelensky all spoke over one another in raised voices.

“You’re gambling with millions of people … You’re gambling with World War Three,” Mr Trump said.

Mr Vance accused the Ukrainian leader of being “disrespectful”, and he and the US president claimed Mr Zelensky had not been thankful enough for US military aid.

The clash came a day after Sir Keir’s visit to the US, regarded as successful because the Prime Minister’s charm offensive with Mr Trump secured support for the Chagos Islands deal, and signs that he may be able to hold off US tariffs on British goods.

Mr Trump told reporters the meeting with the Ukrainian president “didn’t work out exactly great”, adding that his counterpart wanted to “fight, fight, fight” while the US was “looking to end this death”.

Mr Zelensky told Fox News he was “always very thankful” to the US, and suggested there was no need for him to apologise to President Trump as he had not done “something bad” in their exchanges.

Ukraine’s president said he “of course” believed the relationship with Mr Trump could be salvaged, adding: “It is relations more than two presidents. The historical relations, strong relations between our people.”

Downing Street signalled that Sir Keir – who has tried to position the UK as a bridge between Europe and the US – had since sought to smooth over relations between Ukraine and the US.

A No 10 spokeswoman said the Prime Minister “retains unwavering support for Ukraine, and is doing all he can to find a path forward to a lasting peace based on sovereignty and security for Ukraine”.

European leaders including French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk and EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen had earlier expressed solidarity with Mr Zelensky.