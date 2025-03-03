King ‘determined’ to play his part with unique diplomatic role – royal source

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The King is “very conscious” of his global responsibility and unique diplomatic role and determined to put that to use, a royal source has said.

Charles met with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday – just a day after he received Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at Sandringham.

The King has been hailed for offering a show of solidarity to Mr Zelensky by warmly welcoming him on Sunday afternoon after the president’s dramatic Oval Office clash with US President Donald Trump.

Diplomatic efforts on Ukraine have intensified as Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer warned Europe’s leaders they stand at a “crossroads in history” and urged them to join his “coalition of the willing”.

Mr Trump meanwhile has hit out at calls from European leaders for the US to provide security guarantees for any Ukraine peace deal.

A royal source said: “It has been six days of royal diplomacy at its most delicate, deliberate and nuanced.

“His Majesty is very conscious of his responsibility globally, regionally and nationally – and passionately engaged in all the detail.”

The source added: “As a global statesman and a head of state for both the UK and Canada, the King’s role is highly significant, and His Majesty is determined to play his part, within appropriate parameters.

“His role by necessity and constitutional obligation is to offer symbolic gestures, rather than express comment.”

Although the King must remain politically neutral, he is able to advise and warn his ministers – including his prime ministers – when necessary.

The source described the King’s audiences with Mr Zelensky and Mr Trudeau as being “routine but highly significant, given the global context”.

Details of what is discussed at private audiences are not shared by Buckingham Palace, but it is understood that the challenges Canada faces with its nearest neighbour the US were high on the agenda, as was support for Ukraine.

The King, who has invited Mr Trump to pay an unprecedented second state visit to the UK, is increasingly being seen as a unifying figure despite the turmoil on the world’s political stage, through the royal family’s so-called “soft power” diplomacy.

The audiences required “high level engagement and high level sensitivity”, the source said.

Mr Trump has repeatedly threatened to make Canada the 51st state of America, claiming that without a massive subsidy from the US it “ceases to exist as a viable country”.

Mr Trudeau, who flew to London to join the emergency defence summit of European leaders at the weekend, had said he would raise his concerns on the matter with Charles, who is King of Canada.

Mr Trump has also vowed to impose tariffs on imported goods from Canada as soon as Tuesday amid his concerns over border crossings.

The King was planning to carry out an overseas tour to Canada last year, but this was postponed due to his cancer diagnosis.

There are hopes the visit could happen in 2026 after the Canadian elections this year, with the King said to be “wholly committed to and enthusiastic about” the prospect of returning for the first time as the country’s monarch.

Visiting Canada remains one of his “key international priorities”, the source said.

The King sent a message to the people of Canada in February to mark the 60th anniversary of the Canadian flag, saying it was a symbol of a “proud, resilient and compassionate” country.

He gave a warm welcome to Mr Trudeau as he greeted him on Monday morning, giving a hearty laugh as the Canadian leader gestured towards him with a pointed figure and shook the monarch’s hand.

Mr Trudeau also clasped the King’s hand in both of his in a demonstration of the ease of their relationship as the pair met in the Saloon at Sandringham House.

The King and Mr Trudeau were shown sitting side by side in comfy patterned armchairs in the room, which was brimming with furnishings and photographs.

Between them was a small wooden antique table, with a large lamp and a dish filled with potpourri.

In the background was a grand wooden desk, home to a large green plant with small delicate pink flowers, and to the side a grand piano adorned with black and white family portraits.

Sandringham House has been the private home for five generations of British monarchs for more than 160 years and now belongs to the King.

Former Alberta premier Jason Kenney said “for Canadians disappointed that King Charles has not commented” on Mr Trump’s threats, he can only act on the advice of Canada’s prime minister.

“The Government of Canada should ask the Head of State to underscore Canadian sovereignty,” Mr Kenney posted on X.