What the papers say – February 21
Here are the biggest stories leading Friday’s front pages.
Tensions over Ukraine continue to lead Friday’s front pages.
The Guardian says UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy said Western countries should not be “fooled” by Vladimir Putin as tensions over Ukraine rise.
Meanwhile, the Financial Times reports the US has opposed calling Russia an aggressor in a G7 statement marking the third anniversary of Moscow’s invasion.
The Independent writes Donald Trump has sparked anger by trying to silence Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, who defended himself against the US president, calling him a “dictator”.
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer is under mounting pressure to raise defence spending ahead of talks with Mr Trump in Washington next week, according to the i.
The Times reports Sir Keir will offer European countries an “Australian-style” youth mobility scheme as Britain seeks a reset with Brussels.
Metro and the Daily Express both lead on a coroner’s ruling on the death of Jaysley Beck, a 19-year-old soldier who took her own life after being sexually assaulted by a senior officer and harassed by her boss.
The Daily Mirror splashes on plans for hundreds of thousands of patients stuck in “dental deserts” to get emergency appointments.
The Daily Telegraph claims doctors who change their gender can have past wrongdoings scrubbed from public record.
Former BBC presenter Huw Edwards is yet to repay his £200,000 salary after avoiding jail time over child abuse images, The Sun reports.
The Daily Mail leads on a campaign to protect Britain’s creative industries from the threat of AI.
Lastly, the Daily Star says the UK will be split down the middle by “bonkers weather”, with the north set to endure more snow.