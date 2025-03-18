Starmer speaks to Zelensky following Trump-Putin talks on Ukraine peace

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer has spoken to Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky after the US and Russia agreed to work towards a limited ceasefire on energy infrastructure in the war-torn eastern European nation.

The Prime Minister spoke to the Ukrainian president on the phone on Tuesday, following the discussions between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin aimed at brokering a peace in the grinding three-year war.

The US and Russian leaders agreed to work towards a plan which will cease attacks on Ukraine’s power grid, which it is hoped will pave the way for a maritime ceasefire in the Black Sea, and then a full and sustained end to the fighting.

A Downing Street spokeswoman said: “The Prime Minister spoke to President Zelensky this evening.

“They discussed progress President Trump had made towards a ceasefire in talks with Russia.

“President Zelensky updated on the situation on the front line and the Prime Minister reiterated (the) UK’s unwavering support.”

No 10 had earlier welcomed “the progress President Trump has made towards a ceasefire”.

The spokeswoman added: “This process must lead to a just and lasting peace for Ukraine.

“We will stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes to ensure Russia can never launch an illegal invasion again.”

Mr Zelensky has said he would support American efforts to stop strikes on his country’s energy grid, according to media reports.

But the Ukrainian leader said he hoped to speak to Mr Trump to understand what he and the Russian leader discussed.

Attacks on the country’s energy grid have been a feature of Moscow’s invasion campaign, with Russian forces repeatedly targeting power plants and other infrastructure.

Western nations, including the UK, have condemned Russia for attacks on facilities used to generate electricity for Ukraine’s population, though the Kremlin has denied such strikes have taken place.

Ahead of crunch talks between the two presidents, David Lammy signalled the UK and EU are planning to speed up arms shipments to Ukraine ahead of a full ceasefire.

The Foreign Secretary told Bloomberg that Kyiv’s European allies intended to “put Ukraine in the strongest possible position militarily and economically”.

On Tuesday, he and Defence Secretary John Healey both met Kaja Kallas, the EU’s high representative on foreign affairs, to discuss Ukraine and Europe’s security.

Speaking to Ms Kallas, Mr Healey said the UK and EU recognised the need to “maintain our strong support for Ukraine”.

According to the White House, Mr Trump and Mr Putin agreed in their call “that the movement to peace will begin with an energy and infrastructure ceasefire, as well as technical negotiations on implementation of a maritime ceasefire in the Black Sea, full ceasefire and permanent peace.

“These negotiations will begin immediately in the Middle East.”

The Kremlin, meanwhile, said Mr Putin told Mr Trump that America and its allies must end military and intelligence assistance to Ukraine to halt hostilities.

The Prime Minister spoke to Mr Trump on Monday ahead of the call.

He and French President Emmanuel Macron have been leading efforts to form a “coalition of the willing” made up of nations prepared to offer troops or support to a peacekeeping force if there is a deal to end the war.

Mr Putin has said he agrees in principle to a ceasefire but has put a series of conditions on any peace plan.

The US president said Washington and Moscow have already begun discussing “dividing up certain assets” between Ukraine and Russia as part of a deal to end the conflict, which could include Mr Putin being handed land and power plants by Kyiv.

Such a move would cause unease in Europe, being seen as a reward for Russia’s invasion of its neighbour.