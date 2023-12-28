Waitrose recalls artisan cheese after suspected E. coli outbreak

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Waitrose has issued an urgent product recall after a suspected E.coli outbreak was discovered in Christmas cheese.

The high-end supermarket warned customers who bought No.1 Kirkham’s Lancashire product, made using raw cow’s milk, to dispose of it and then clean any surfaces and utensils to prevent cross-contamination.

The cheese in question (Waitrose)

The warning came as many as 30 people fell ill with the bacteria linked to the Kirkham family dairy.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) announced the recall for Mrs Kirkham’s Mild and Creamy Lancashire, Mrs Kirkham’s Tasty Lancashire, Mrs Kirkham’s Mature Lancashire and Mrs Kirkham’s Smoked Lancashire on Christmas Eve.

Waitrose’s recall affects only the No 1 Farmhouse Kirkham’s Lancashire Cheese, sold in 200g packs at £4.60.

Waitrose & Partners advice for people who brought No 1 Farmhouse Kirkham’s Lancashire Cheese, 200g Waitrose are recalling the product as a precaution because it may be contaminated with E.coli bacteria that can cause food poisoning. Affected Use By Dates: 30/10/2023, 02/11/2023, 07/11/2023, 10/11/2023, 20/11/2023, 28/11/2023, 04/12/2023, 11/12/2023, 13/12/2023, 20/12/2023, 23/12/2023, 02/01/2023, ● Do not consume ● Thoroughly clean any surfaces, utensils and equipment (including refrigerators) the cheese may have touched to prevent cross-contamination of other foods and drink ● Take a photo of the packaging or the receipt ● Dispose of the cheese ● Visit your local Waitrose & Partners branch for a refund or fill in the online form at https://www.waitrose.com/ecom/help-information/customer-service/forms/quality-issue ● Contact: Waitrose Customer Care 0800 188 884, Option 4 We apologise that it has been necessary to recall this product and for the inconvenience caused.

The FSA said: “The products listed above might be contaminated with Shiga toxin-producing E. coli, (STEC).

“Symptoms caused by this organism can be similar to flu and include high temperature, muscle ache or pain, chills, feeling or being sick and diarrhoea.

“However, in rare cases, the infection can be more severe, causing serious complications, such as meningitis.”

The FSA said people who have purchased the product should store it safely, fully wrapped and ensure it is not in contact with other foods.

“Wash your hands, equipment, utensils and surfaces that may have come into contact with the product thoroughly,” the FSA said.