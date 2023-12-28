Waitrose recalls artisan cheese after suspected E. coli outbreak
No.1 Kirkham’s Lancashire cheese has been recalled by the supermarket
Waitrose has issued an urgent product recall after a suspected E.coli outbreak was discovered in Christmas cheese.
The high-end supermarket warned customers who bought No.1 Kirkham’s Lancashire product, made using raw cow’s milk, to dispose of it and then clean any surfaces and utensils to prevent cross-contamination.
The warning came as many as 30 people fell ill with the bacteria linked to the Kirkham family dairy.
The Food Standards Agency (FSA) announced the recall for Mrs Kirkham’s Mild and Creamy Lancashire, Mrs Kirkham’s Tasty Lancashire, Mrs Kirkham’s Mature Lancashire and Mrs Kirkham’s Smoked Lancashire on Christmas Eve.
Waitrose’s recall affects only the No 1 Farmhouse Kirkham’s Lancashire Cheese, sold in 200g packs at £4.60.
The FSA said: “The products listed above might be contaminated with Shiga toxin-producing E. coli, (STEC).
“Symptoms caused by this organism can be similar to flu and include high temperature, muscle ache or pain, chills, feeling or being sick and diarrhoea.
“However, in rare cases, the infection can be more severe, causing serious complications, such as meningitis.”
The FSA said people who have purchased the product should store it safely, fully wrapped and ensure it is not in contact with other foods.
“Wash your hands, equipment, utensils and surfaces that may have come into contact with the product thoroughly,” the FSA said.
