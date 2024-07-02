Waitrose urgently recalls chocolate cupcakes due to allergy risk

Support truly

Waitrose has urgently recalled its chocolate mini cupcakes after “undisclosed” walnuts were discovered.

The pack of nine own-brand cupcakes costing £3.25 poses a “possible health risk for anyone with an allergy to walnuts”, according to the food safety watchdog.

The supermarket said there was a “packaging error” which led to some packets mistakenly containing a coffee and walnut cupcake, and the products have been pulled from the shelves.

A Waitrose spokesperson added: “We’re recalling this product as a precaution, due to the presence of undisclosed walnuts.

“This is because the wrong cupcakes were mistakenly put in the packing. We’re sorry for the inconvenience and will be offering customers a full refund.”

The wrong products were mistakenly put in the packaging of the chocolate mini cupcakes ( Waitrose )

The Food Standards Authority said: “If you have bought any of the above product and have an allergy to walnuts, do not eat it.

“Instead, return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund.”

Tree nut allergies are more common in older children and adults than in infants.

The NHS says tree nuts include almonds, brazil nuts, cashew nuts, hazelnuts, macadamia nuts, pecans, pistachios and walnuts.

Natasha’s Law, enacted in April 2021, states several key allergens including some nuts even in minute quantity should be listed on pre-packaged food.

Symptoms usually start straight after eating the nut. They can include a rash, swelling of the lips or around the eyes, and itching. Some children have an itchy throat, others feel sick or vomit.

Severe reactions are much less common but may include difficulty breathing like wheezing or throat swelling, feeling faint, or dizziness. These are signs of anaphylaxis and need urgent medical attention.