Waitrose is recalling a popular ready meal after it said some products were “mispacked”, causing an allergy risk.

The supermarket own-brand ‘Indian takeaway for two’ has been pulled from shelves because it contains sesame and soya, which are not mentioned on the label.

According to the Food Standards Agency (FSA), which published the recall warning, the product is a health risk to anyone with an allergy to sesame or soya because spring rolls were mispacked in the box.

All of the takeaway products sold in 1,412g boxes with the sell-by date 25 July 2025 are affected.

No other products are affected by the recall.

open image in gallery Waitrose issued a product recall for its ‘Indian takeaway for two’ ( Waitrose/FSA )

Those with an allergy to sesame or soya have been told not to eat the product and instead return it to their local Waitrose and Partners branch for a full refund.

The FSA explained: “Sometimes foods have to be withdrawn or recalled if there is a risk to consumers because the allergy labelling is missing or incorrect or if there is any other food allergy risk. When there is a food allergy risk, the FSA will issue an allergy alert.”

A point-of-sale notice has also been issued to its customers. These notices explain why the product is being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the product.

Soya is a food ingredient made from soy beans and is used to make soy sauce and tofu.

Those with an allergy to soya can suffer an immediate reaction or a delayed reaction, according to Anaphylaxis UK.

Symptoms of an immediate reaction include a rash, tingling or itching in the mouth, and swelling of the lips, eyes or face. It can also cause stomach pain and vomiting.

Those who suffer from a delayed allergic reaction may experience stomach pain, diarrhoea and vomiting.

Sesame seeds and sesame oil can cause allergic reactions, and these can sometimes be serious, Anaphylaxis UK said.

In many cases, those who are allergic to sesame can experience a rash, known as hives, anywhere on the body. It can also trigger tingling or an itchy feeling in the mouth, swelling of the lips, face or eyes, and stomach pain and vomiting.

In more serious cases, it can cause anaphylaxis, triggering swelling of the throat and breathing difficulties.

Waitrose said in the recall: “We apologise it has been necessary to recall this product and for the inconvenience caused.”