Waitrose apologises for bare shelves

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Waitrose has apologised to customers after IT issues left shelves bare of some fresh products for days and deliveries disrupted.

Branches across the country saw shelves completely bare of bakery, fruit and other fresh items, with essentials not being delivered due to a slow-running system update.

The upmarket grocer offered vouchers to compensate some customers, with receipts reading: “We’re sorry if we did not have everything you were looking for today.”

Customers in Maidenhead, Cheltenham, Cambridge and the Channel Islands all reported not being able to get the products they wanted ahead over the bank holiday weekend and as late at Tuesday evening.

We've fixed the cause of the issue, with extra deliveries already out with stores Waitrose

On Wednesday, Waitrose said the root cause of the system update delay had been fixed and the availability of fresh products was improving, with all branches receiving regular deliveries.

A spokesman said: “We are really sorry that some branches have had low stock.

“We’ve fixed the cause of the issue, with extra deliveries already out with stores.

“We’re grateful for the hard work of our teams and the understanding of our customers.”

The shortage saw some customers use Twitter to complain.

One wrote: “Waitrose in Cheltenham has no fruit or veg – they’ve filled their baskets with wine. Heading to Tesco instead, as you can’t grill Chardonnay.”