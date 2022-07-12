‘He had his whole life ahead of him’: Boy, 16, dies swimming in canal during heatwave

A 16-year-old has died while swimming in a canal in West Yorkshire during the heatwave.

Alfie McCraw’s death prompted emergency services to issue a warning about open water swimming as temperatures continue to soar.

Alfie, from Wakefield, was found in the Aire and Calder Navigation on Monday afternoon after emergency responders recieved a report of a teenager going missing in the water.

Police, paramedics and fire crews went to the scene and his body was recovered following a search.

The teenager had just finished his GCSEs and the emergency services will now talk to local schools to warn pupils of the dangers of swimming in open water during hot weather.

Local reports said Alfie was student at Outwood Grange Academy and leaves behind a brother, a sister, mother Jo and father Paul.

Emergency responders at the scene of Alfie’s death on Monday (Ben Lack/YappApp)

His cousin Zoe Jones spoke to Yorkshire Live about the incident. “He was just 16 years old and had his whole life ahead of him which was cut short due to a tragic accident,” she said.

Ms Jones has launched a fundraiser to give him “the best send off”. She has set up a Go Fund Me page and aims to raise £3,500.

She said: “Jo and Paul have enough to worry about without worrying to find funds for the funeral so I’m hoping if anybody can help it would be much appreciated from all of us. No parents should be planning to bury their children let’s raise all we can thank you.”

Police said they were working with the Canal & River Trust to advise schools on the dangers of open water swimming.

Aire and Calder Navigation (pictured) runs through West Yorkshire (Richard Avery)

Superintendent Nick Smart of West Yorkshire Police said the incident was tragic and warned against swimming in unauthorised bodies of open water.

He said: “The weather is forecast to get even hotter over the weekend and into next week, but we would urge people to not be tempted to cool off in open water, unless it is a supervised area intended for swimming.

“Even in the summer months, open water can be very cold.

“Anyone entering cold water suddenly is susceptible to hyperventilation, which can result in the body going into seizure.

Tributes have been paid to the boy from Wakefield, West Yorkshire (Getty)

“There can also be hidden currents and unseen dangers such as mud banks or items under the water which a swimmer can become caught on.”

District Station Commander Jimmy Fitt, of West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, joined in warning against open water swimming.

He said: “Our advice is to not go into any area of water that isn’t supervised – as the pull of water, cold water shock and hidden dangers can mean even strong swimmers get into difficulty.

“We need people of all ages to be aware of the risks – we know when it’s warm it’s tempting to get into the water, but you must only do it in safe designated areas or the consequences can be fatal.”