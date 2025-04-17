Stranded spaniel rescued from cliff edge by RNLI heroes

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A dog who became stranded near a cliff edge in Wales after getting into trouble chasing a ball has been rescued by RNLI crew.

Ember, a six-year-old spaniel became trapped by a sea cliff near Moelfre in Anglesey on Wednesday afternoon, while out walking along a coastal path with her owner.

Volunteers at the Royal National and Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) in Moelfre had just returned from a training session on their inshore lifeboat when the owner came into the lifeboat station asking for help.

Members of the public had reported hearing Ember barking, but due to the inaccessible location couldn’t see the stranded spaniel.

Two RNLI crew kitted in drysuits and lifejackets waded and swam to the cliff edge where the spaniel was stuck.

They located Ember and carefully made their way up onto the ledge.

Moelfre RNLI coxswain, Vince Jones said: “As we entered the water near the cliff, we could hear the dog yapping away.

“Where the spaniel was trapped, it would have been inaccessible from the cliff top so kitted in our drysuits and lifejackets we entered the water and made our way onto the ledge.

“After a few moments of talking to Ember, she seemed to calm down and we were able to get a lead on.

“It was great to then reunite the spaniel with her owner.

“The owner did the right thing by coming to the lifeboat station and alerting us.

“Our advice is to never go in after your pet and to call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.

“Always keep them on lead when near the edge of cliffs or piers.”