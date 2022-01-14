Wales to set out two-week plan to ease Covid restrictions

The Welsh government is to set out a two-week plan to ease coronavirus restrictions.

First minister Mark Drakeford will reveal his road map for returning to alert level 0 during a press conference in Cardiff on Friday.

Wales has been on alert level 2 since Boxing Day, which includes measures such as mask-wearing in all public venues, the two-metre rule and the rule of six in hospitality settings. Nightclubs have also been forced to shut.

However, current data shows falling case numbers and a decline in the number of patients in critical care beds.

The move to alert level 0 is expected to be phased, with restrictions on outdoor activities being removed first.

This could mean Six Nations Rugby matches which are due to start next month can go ahead in the country.

Pressure had been mounting from sports organisations and fans, with many fearing games would have to be held across the border in England.

In a statement on Thursday night, the government said: “The Welsh Government is able to start removing the protections put in place in response to the Omicron wave, thanks to the support of people across Wales and the successful booster campaign – more than 1.75 million people have had the extra booster dose.”

The press briefing will take place at 12.15pm.