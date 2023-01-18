Farmer ferries nurses to patients due to icy roads

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A farmer in Wales has been using his tractor to help nurses travel along icy roads.

Freezing weather conditions have meant that roads in Wales have become harder to navigate.

Gareth Wyn Jones, a farmer and TV presenter based in Wales, helped two nurses reach an elderly patient’s home using his tractor to drive them there.

Speaking to BBC Radio Wales Breakfast, he said that the roads were "treacherous" at Llanfairfechan, Conwy county.

"It’s quite treacherous on the roads to be honest," he told the radio station.

"We had a few incidents yesterday and last night in the village."

Ice and snow makes driving more difficult than usual (AFP via Getty Images)

Mr Jones went on to explain how the two nurses could not drive their car up a road in the village to reach a patient so he had stepped in and offered to help.

"I put the two nurses in the tractor and they enjoyed the little journey and the trip up there," he said.

The Met Office has put a weather warning in place for much of Wales until Thursday with snow expected in some areas of the country.

Weather warnings are in place until Thursday (AFP via Getty Images)

Schools have been closed due to the treacherous conditions in Blaenau Gwent, Caerphilly, Conwy, Denbighshire, Flintshire, Merthyr Tydfil, Powys, and Rhondda Cynon Taf on Wednesday morning, according to councils.

Dyfed-Powys Police tweeted that road conditions were "extremely dangerous" on Wednesday.

Police in Wales are warning people not to drive in the wintery conditions (PA)

Meanwhile, South Wales Police suggested that motorists in Merthyr Tydfil to "use caution when driving as we are receiving many reports of cars getting stuck in snow and slipping on ice".

Several roads also remained closed on Wednesday due to difficult and icy conditions in Swansea, Rhondda Cynon Taf, Denbighshire and Conwy county. This is according to traffic analysts Inrix.

More wintery weather is on the way, with the Met Office warning that there’s a risk of snow and ice across Wales and flooding in several parts of the country.