‘Hero’ father drowns after rescuing children caught in riptide
Hywel Morgan raced into action after the children got into difficulty in the sea at Poppit Sands
A heroic father has died after rescuing a group of children caught in a riptide off the coast of Wales.
Hywel Morgan, 47, raced into action after the youngsters got into difficulty in the sea at Poppit Sands, St Dogmaels, Ceredigion, on Friday.
Mr Morgan, who was known as Hyw by family and friends, was recovered from the waters but could not be saved by emergency services.
The two children were taken to hospital to be checked over following the incident, Dyfed-Powys Police confirmed.
Officers were called to the beach at around 8.40pm by paramedics who reported that a number of people had been caught in a riptide.
Mr Morgan’s devastated loved ones have paid a touching tribute to the “hero” and “devoted and loving father”.
They said: “Hyw was a hero. Despite our pain and grief, it gives us comfort that he selflessly tried to prevent others from losing their lives.
“Hyw was a selfless individual who always gave up his time for others. He was a devoted and loving father and was loved and respected by all who knew him.
“As a family, we would now like time to grieve and would ask for privacy in which to do so.”
