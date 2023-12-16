Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The first drivers caught exceeding the controversial 20mph blanket speed limit in Wales are set to be fined tomorrow after the conclusion of a grace period.

The charges come as hundreds of thousands in Wales have signed a petition calling for the dissolution of what they describe as a “foolish idea”.

The Labour scheme came into effect in September, where most residential areas in the country had their 30pmh limits reduced by 10mph.

First Minister Mark Drakeford first proposed the plan in May 2019 - and the Welsh Government has insisted it will reduce crashes, save lives, cut noise pollution and encourage people to leave their cars at home and walk or cycle instead.

The Labour-run devolved government also wants to encourage more people to walk and cycle, improve health and well-being, and ‘safeguard the environment for future generations’.

But a “grace period” has been in place for three months to allow people to adjust to the change and to allow Highways authorities to adjust road signage and Traffic Regulation Orders (TRO).

A vandalised 20mph sign on Sloper Road on September 23, 2023 in Cardiff, Wales. (Getty)

In the meantime, a petition calling for a u-turn on the scheme has amassed more than 460,000 signatures.

The petition’s creator, Welshman Mark Baker, claims the incumbent government has failed to provide evidence that the speed limit reduction will save lives.

“The Welsh Government has failed to produce any convincing evidence to support these claims of safety,” Mr Baker wrote.

“This law is being spearheaded by the WG Climate Change department and not Health & Safety!”

He added: “You have not listened to us. The Welsh Government was put there by the people of Wales. We are your boss! We demand that this foolish idea be stopped”

Enforcement thresholds for issuing tickets will be not less than 10 percent plus 2mph, meaning that a driver can only be charged if they exceed 24mph.

But as the public transition to the change, police chiefs have increased the threshold to 26mph.