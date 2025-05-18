Rain forecast to follow ‘remarkably dry start to spring’, says Met Office

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Met Office has forecast rain showers for parts of the UK next week following a “remarkably dry start to spring”.

The Environment Agency has warned of the risk of drought this summer without sustained rainfall after the driest start to spring in nearly six decades, with millions of households told they may face restrictions on water use in the coming months.

As of Friday, 80.6mm of rain had been recorded for the UK this spring, nearly 20mm less than the record low for the full season of 100.7mm set in 1852.

Met Office meteorologist Dan Stroud told the PA news agency: “We are looking at an increasing chance of showers Tuesday onwards across southern areas of the country.

“Then beyond that, Thursday and Friday are likely to become dry, fine and sunny again, with good deals of sunshine for much of the country.”

Mr Stroud said Monday would see sunny spells in the west develop widely with a “few scattered showers developing across the north during the course of Monday afternoon”.

He added: “One or two of those could be heavy, potentially thundery, but most places are going to be warm and dry.”

The meteorologist said weather across the UK this season has been “remarkably dry up until now”.

He added: “It’s been a remarkably dry start to spring, and also a remarkably dry start to May.

“The final week of May, the half-term week, is looking increasingly changeable, with areas of cloud and rain arriving from the west.”

The Met Office said the driver for the prolonged warm and very dry spell has been high pressure.

Many gardens at this year’s Chelsea Flower Show are focusing on a drier future as amateur gardeners – and professional show designers – struggle with the dry spring.

The London show, which runs from Tuesday to Saturday, could see some rain showers on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Mr Stroud said Tuesday would see “occasional heavy and potentially thundery showers developing across parts of Wales and the Midlands, with one or two of those breaching into London”.

Discussing Wednesday’s forecast, Mr Stroud said: “It will be a bit of a chilly start across England and Wales with plenty of sunshine to kick the day off.

“But showers will develop across England and Wales, with some of those showers potentially heavy and thundery and breaching into the London area.”