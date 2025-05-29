Wales sees sunniest spring on record

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Wales has had its sunniest spring on record, the Met Office said.

Some 648 hours of sunshine were clocked in the country between March 1 and May 28 – higher than the UK average.

Kathryn Chalk, a Met Office meteorologist, said the provisional figure beats the previous peak of 647 hours in 2020.

She said: “It’ll remain often cloudy across Wales today and into tomorrow, but some more brighter interludes are likely on Saturday as we end spring.”

The UK as a whole has clocked 636.8 hours of sunshine in spring this year, beating the 626 hours set in 2020.

Wales joins Scotland and Ireland in setting new peaks but England has not yet set a new record, Ms Chalk said.

Met Office sunshine data goes back to 1910.

On Wednesday, Met Office scientist Emily Carlisle said: “We all remember the exceptionally sunny spring of 2020 but that title has now been surpassed by the spring of 2025.

“It has indeed been an extremely sunny and dry spring for the majority, but with a few days left of the season and more unsettled weather this week, it’s too early to say what will happen with other records.”

Figures for rainfall are due to be published by the Met Office later this week.

They are likely to show the UK has experienced one of its driest springs, despite heavy downpours in some areas in recent days.

Wales has faced a huge number of wildfires this year, with March being the driest since 1944, according to Natural Resources Wales (NRW).

By the middle of April, Wales’ three fire services had responded to more than 1,300 grass fires, with charities warning some areas could take decades to recover from the destruction.

Last week, NRW moved the country into “prolonged dry weather” status, with many rivers reported to be “low or exceptionally low”.

Rhian Thomas, sustainable water and nature manager at NRW, said: “Such a dry start to the year is causing considerable concern for the health of our ecosystems and habitats, as well as for land management and the agricultural sector.

“As such, we have taken the decision to move the whole of Wales into prolonged dry weather status.

“For us, this means stepping up our actions and monitoring across Wales to help mitigate the impacts on the environment, land, water users and people, and responding to environmental incidents.

“Our drought teams will continue to meet regularly to review the status.”

Ms Thomas urged people and businesses to “use water wisely” to ensure water can continue to be supplied without damaging the environment.