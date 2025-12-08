Storm Bram will lead to strong winds and heavy rain, forecasters warn

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Storm Bram will lead to strong winds and heavy rain in the UK later on Monday and throughout Tuesday, forecasters have warned.

Named by Met Eireann, which is Ireland’s equivalent of the Met Office, Storm Bram will move north and to the west of the UK on Monday, bringing heavy rain and winds to parts of the UK.

Many areas of the UK will be affected into Tuesday, with warnings for wind and rain across Scotland, Northern Ireland, Wales, and parts of the North West and South West.

The Met Office said strong winds will last from Monday evening until Wednesday, with 50-60mph winds expected widely and 70-80mph in the North West.

Heavy rain is also expected across western areas, with 40-60mm of rain in places, and up to 80-100mm in Wales and the South West.

A Met Office amber warning for wind, valid from 4pm on Tuesday until midnight, covers north-west Scotland, where gusts could reach up to 90mph.

Further yellow warnings for wind are in place for Wales and south-west England as well as Northern Ireland and northern England into southern and eastern Scotland.

Yellow warnings for rain have also been issued for most of Wales, the South West and the central belt of Scotland, the Met Office said.

Met Office chief forecaster Dan Suri said: “Storm Bram will bring a very wet and windy spell of weather, with very strong winds and further heavy rain which falling over saturated ground, could cause flooding impacts.

“Within the amber wind warning over north-west Scotland, gusts of up to 90mph could be recorded.

“More widely, gusts of 50-60 mph, and perhaps 70mph in a few spots, are expected across Wales, south-west England and Northern Ireland.

“Rain is an additional impact from Storm Bram, with the possibility of 100mm over higher ground in the south of Wales and parts of Devon.

“This could require escalations to existing warnings, so it’s important to stay up to date with the forecast in your area, as well as any flood warnings from your local environment agency.”

Advice to the public includes securing loose objects such as ladders and garden furniture, closing and securely fastening doors and windows, and parking cars in a garage.

The Met Office said Storm Bram will slowly pull away during Wednesday, leaving the day windy, especially in the north of England.

Thursday will be a drier day for many across the UK, with the chance of frost in central and the South East.

RAC breakdown spokesperson, Alice Simpson, said: “Strong winds can make vehicles harder to control, so it’s best that drivers slow down and keep a firm grip on the wheel.

“Rural and coastal routes will feel the worst of the gusts, with fallen branches or even trees likely to cause disruption.

“We recommend drivers check local forecasts and consider delaying non-essential trips until the storm passes.”

Strong winds and rain can also cause delays to road rail, air and ferry transport, alongside buses and train services.