Urgent search for missing dog walker who vanished with pet on country walk

Police are concerned for the safety of the 56-year-old after she did not return from walking her dog

Thomas Kingsley
Wednesday 12 April 2023 09:09
Comments
<p>Ausra Plungiene disappeared while walking her dog</p>

Ausra Plungiene disappeared while walking her dog

(North Wales Police)

Police have launched an urgent search for a woman who disappeared while out walking her dog.

Ausra Plungiene, 56, has not been seen since taking her pet out on Tuesday in Snowdonia, north west Wales.

She didn't return home yesterday and prompting an urgent search.

This morning, the coastguard rescue helicopter was above Eryri, sweeping the area, according to reports.

Ms Plungiene’s dog is also missing

(North Wales Police)

The woman's dog is also missing as local residents are asked to remain vigilant.

Police released pictures of Ms Plungiene and say there is growing concerned for her safety.

A spokesperson for North Wales Police said: “Concerns for Ausra Plungiene, 56 yrs, who went walking with her dog in Snowdonia, 11th April and is now missing.

“Any sightings/information please ring NWP on 101 quoting incident no A052734.”

More follows...

