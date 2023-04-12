Urgent search for missing dog walker who vanished with pet on country walk

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Police have launched an urgent search for a woman who disappeared while out walking her dog.

Ausra Plungiene, 56, has not been seen since taking her pet out on Tuesday in Snowdonia, north west Wales.

She didn't return home yesterday and prompting an urgent search.

This morning, the coastguard rescue helicopter was above Eryri, sweeping the area, according to reports.

Ms Plungiene’s dog is also missing (North Wales Police)

The woman's dog is also missing as local residents are asked to remain vigilant.

Police released pictures of Ms Plungiene and say there is growing concerned for her safety.

A spokesperson for North Wales Police said: “Concerns for Ausra Plungiene, 56 yrs, who went walking with her dog in Snowdonia, 11th April and is now missing.

“Any sightings/information please ring NWP on 101 quoting incident no A052734.”

More follows...