No ‘formal relationship’ possible between Plaid and Reform

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

There could be no “formal relationship” between Plaid Cymru and Reform UK following the next Welsh elections, the party leader has said.

Rhun ap Iorwerth ruled out a deal with Nigel Farage’s party 12 months out from the next Welsh general election.

Plaid and Reform are currently predicted to be the two biggest parties in Wales next year, according to a YouGov poll published on Tuesday.

However, neither is expected to have enough votes for an outright majority.

Mr ap Iorwerth said there would be areas that every party could work together on, with Plaid previously having had a cooperation agreement with Labour that collapsed last year.

Speaking to the PA news agency on Wednesday, Mr ap Iorwerth said: “Clearly there’s not going to be a formal relationship between Plaid and Reform, is there?

“I can’t see a formal relationship with the Conservatives, for example, after 14 years of destruction.”

“You have Labour and the Conservatives working in the Senedd now in informal ways,” he added.

Mr ap Iorwerth, who was speaking outside the Senedd following an event to mark a year until the election, said the Welsh electoral system meant it is unlikely that a single party will have a majority.

“That does mean that in many ways, you have to have elements of cooperation,” he said.

“But it’s important to stress to people, of course, that cooperation can take many, many forms. It can be informal. It can be issue by issue.

“And I remind people that when the SNP formed the government in 2007 with, I think, around exactly the same proportion of the seats as is projected in this poll yesterday, they governed with a minority and did so very successfully.”

He added the people of Wales would “decide which way the cards are dealt” in May next year.

YouGov’s poll showed his party is currently predicted to be the largest in Wales, with around 30% of the vote and around 35 seats.

Reform was second on 25% and Labour third on 18%.

Some 49 seats are required for an outright majority, with the Senedd being expanded to 96 members from 2026.

Labour has led every Welsh government since devolution began.

Mr ap Iorwerth accepted the party’s positive polling results were a “mix” of people being disaffected by Labour and Plaid’s policies being popular.

He said: “We have a Labour UK Government that came in with a whimper and clearly don’t care at all about Wales.

“We have a Labour government in Wales, who’ve shown week after week that they are not interested in standing up for Wales.

“They just want to keep things steady and not rock the boat for themselves within the Labour Party.

“So yes, people are fed up, and of course are still fed up after 14 years of destructive Conservative government.

“But it’s not just about that, it’s about us putting our house in order, making sure that there’s a clear policy agenda.”

On Tuesday, Eluned Morgan, the Labour First Minister of Wales, appeared to criticise Prime Minister Keir Starmer, calling for a “rethink” on stripping pensioners of winter fuel payments.

She added Welsh Labour would “call it out” when Westminster gets it wrong for Wales.

Referencing the TV show Gavin & Stacey, the First Minister said: “There will be times when what’s right for Essex is not right for Barry.”

Baroness Morgan insisted there was not a “split” between UK and Welsh Labour, but her first responsibility was to Wales and party was second.