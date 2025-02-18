Ban on greyhound racing to come in ‘as soon as practicably possible’ in Wales

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A ban on greyhound racing will come into force “as soon as practicably possible”, a Welsh government minister has said.

Huw Irranca-Davies, the deputy First Minister, made the announcement in the Senedd in Cardiff Bay on Tuesday.

Once in place, Wales will be the first part of the UK to implement a ban on the sport.

I believe that now is the right time to move to ban greyhound racing in Wales Huw Irranca-Davies, deputy First Minister

However, no date for implementation has been announced, with the minister saying there was work to do to avoid unintended consequences.

Greyhound racing has come under heavy criticism in recent years, with the RSPCA saying it leads to hundreds of dog deaths and thousands of injuries each year in the UK.

But supporters of the sport argue the move has “nothing to do with greyhound welfare”.

Mr Irranca-Davies said: “I believe that now is the right time to move to ban greyhound racing in Wales.

“We are proud to be the first nation in the UK to do this.

“I want a ban to come into force as soon as practicably possible. There will be work to do in ensuring the dogs, their owners and those involved in the industry around the racetrack, can wind down from this activity while still protecting the welfare of dogs currently within the industry, the local community and the local economy.”

The minister added an “implementation group” will be established to learn from other countries.

The push to ban greyhound racing has seen cross-party support and comes after a petition against the sport attracted 35,000 signatures.

Wales has one greyhound track at the Valley Greyhound Stadium in Ystrad Mynach.

With Wales now committed to ending greyhound racing, it’s time England, Scotland, and Northern Ireland followed suit and put a stop to this inhumane form of entertainment once and for all Owen Sharp, Dogs Trust

The measure has been applauded as a “huge step forward for animal welfare” by the Cut the Chase Coalition – a group made up of five charities including RSPCA Cymru, Blue Cross and Dogs Trust.

Owen Sharp, chief executive of Dogs Trust, said: “Today’s announcement that the Welsh Government is committed to ending greyhound racing marks a significant step forward for animal welfare.

“Over the past six years, more than 2,700 dogs have lost their lives in the UK in the name of entertainment, with many more suffering serious or life-changing injuries.

“This is unacceptable, and we are pleased the Senedd is ready and willing to take decisive action to prevent further deaths and injuries.

“There are now just four other countries worldwide where this cruel so-called sport still persists.

“With Wales now committed to ending greyhound racing, it’s time England, Scotland, and Northern Ireland followed suit and put a stop to this inhumane form of entertainment once and for all.”

This summary made clear there has been a coordinated campaign against licensed greyhound racing, seeking to drown out the voice of local people including those whose livelihoods rely on the sport Mark Bird, Greyhound Board of Great Britain

Mark Bird, chief executive officer for the Greyhound Board of Great Britain, which is the regulator for licensed greyhound racing, said the measure has “nothing to do with greyhound welfare” insisting it was down to “pressure from the extreme animal rights movement”.

He said: “The Welsh Government’s own summary of consultation responses highlighted the lack of evidence to support the case for a ban on the sport.

“This summary made clear there has been a coordinated campaign against licensed greyhound racing, seeking to drown out the voice of local people including those whose livelihoods rely on the sport.”

Mr Bird claimed the Welsh ministers have failed to meet with the industry, and called the announcement “hugely disappointing”.