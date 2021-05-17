Three people have been taken to hospital after a crash between a school bus and car in southwest Wales this morning, paramedics say.

Thirteen children were injured in the collision according to Pembrokeshire Council, although none are believed to have been seriously hurt.

Emergency services, including police, fire crews, paramedics and an air ambulance were called to the scene on the A478 near Llandissilio, Clunderwen shortly after 8:30am.

The 636 bus had been taking children to Ysgol y Preseli, a secondary school in Crymych, when it crashed around nine miles away from its destination.

The Welsh Ambulance Service told WalesOnline that three people were taken to hospital as a result.

“We were called at approximately 8.39am this morning to reports of a road traffic collision involving a bus and car near Efailwen. We responded with four emergency ambulances, one rapid response vehicle and our Emergency Medical Retrieval and Transfer Service in the Wales Air Ambulance,” a spokesperson said.

“Three patients were conveyed to hospital – two to Glangwili Hospital in Carmarthen and one to Withybush Hospital in Haverfordwest.”

Pembrokeshire Council said in a statement that “13 young people were hurt but none are thought to have suffered serious injuries”.

They later added that “all parents and guardians of young people who were travelling on [the] bus at the time of the collision are understood to have been contacted”.

The A478 was closed and traffic diverted as parents picked up their children from the scene. The road remains shut according to Pembrokeshire Council.

A council helpline for the parents and guardians of children travelling on the bus has been set up on 01437 775400.