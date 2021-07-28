The slate landscape of North-West Wales has been granted Unesco World Heritage Site status, joining the likes of Venice and the Great Wall of China.

The area around Blaenau Ffestiniog, Llanberis, Bethesda and the Nantlle Valley was added to the UN body’s celebrated list on Wednesday lunchtime during a meeting of its world heritage committee.

Delegates voted to approve the bid after hearing how the region had "roofed the 19th Century world".

It becomes the UK’s 32rd place on the global list – although one, Liverpool’s waterfront area, was controversially removed last week amid fears that development threatened its historic character.

The slate landscape around Snowdonia was first nominated for for potential inclusion on the register by the UK government back in 2018.

Officials felt it matched perfectly Unesco’s criteria for inclusion as a “unique landmark" which has a "cultural, historical or physical significance".

Reacting to the news on Wednesday, Mark Drakeford, first minister of Wales, said the announcement reconised the “significant contribution this part of North Wales has made to the cultural and industrial heritage not only of Wales, but of the wider world. Welsh slate can be found all over the world.”

He added: “The quarrying and mining of slate has left a unique legacy in Gwynedd, which the communities are rightly proud of. This worldwide recognition today by Unesco, will help preserve that legacy and history in those communities for generations to come and help them with future regeneration.”

Slate has been quarried in the region for almost two millennia but it was during the Industrial Revolution that the area became a true world leader in the field as demand surged from the ever-growing towns and cities across the UK and then beyond.

The result was that Gwynedd became home to a number of "ingenious developments in quarrying and stone processing", as well as the building of mountain railways.

Dyfrig Siencyn, leader of Gwynedd Council, added: "The legacy of the quarries remains extremely evident around us from the striking landscape, the industrial buildings and steam railways to our villages and towns.

"Not only is the influence of the quarrying industry visible, but its heritage is still heard strongly in the language, traditions and rich histories of these areas.

"Our aim is to celebrate this heritage and landscape and recognise their historic and industrial importance to humankind – in order to create opportunities for the future”.

So picturesque is the area it has also often been used to film major blockbusters including Harry Potter and Robin Hood.

But the region is not alone in receiving Unesco approval this year.

Another 30 sites have also been added to the list in 2021. They include the Dutch Water Defence Lines in the Netherlands and the Trans-Iranian Railway.

Just last week, meanwhile, Liverpool became only the third place stripped of its place on the prestigious list after delegates decided it’s Victorian docks were in danger of losing their “outstanding universal value”.