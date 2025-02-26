Man released without charge after death of woman on ferry

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A man questioned by gardai over the death of a woman on board a passenger ferry has been released, as investigators treat the incident as a personal tragedy.

An incident occurred on a 2pm Stena Nordica sailing from Fishguard in Wales to Rosslare Europort, and the ferry docked in Co Wexford.

Emergency services were alerted to the incident shortly after 5pm and boarded the ship upon its arrival.

A woman was pronounced dead at the scene, which was then preserved for an examination.

Gardai in Wexford say they are continuing to investigate all the circumstances surrounding the woman’s death.

A post-mortem examination on the woman has been completed, the results of which are not being released for operational reasons, gardai said.

The man arrested in connection with the investigation has been released from detention without charge.

A garda senior investigating officer will supervise the completion of an investigation for the purpose of a file to assist a coroner’s inquest.

The incident is being treated as a personal tragedy for the deceased and family involved.

A number of Stena Nordica services were cancelled to assist with the garda investigation. The next expected departure will be at 7.30pm from Rosslare.

A Stena Line spokesperson said: “As this is a live police matter, we cannot provide any further detail on the incident at this time.”

Rosslare Europort said all other services are operating as normal.

Wexford councillor Ger Carthy said locals reacted with “shock and sadness” at the news.

“I think the reaction here locally was one of shock and indeed sadness at what transpired on board the Stena Nordica en route to Rosslare Port here and the tragic events that unfolded,” he said.

“What transpired here last night and the response that was given by the gardai and the state agencies was second to none. There was a large presence here of specialist units and indeed the national ambulance and a large number of vehicles at the scene.”

A spokesperson said An Garda Siochana is not investigating any separate alleged public order incidents on board the ferry sailing.