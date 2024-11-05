Cause of Wales train crash which killed man and injured 15 is revealed

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

An automated system that helps train wheels grip tracks failed on a train involved in a fatal crash in mid-Wales on 21 October, the Rail Accident Investigation Branch said.

One passenger died while four other people were seriously injured in the crash and a further 11 required hospital treatment.

David Tudor Evans, 66, had been travelling on the westbound service from Shrewsbury when it crashed into a stationary service near the village of Llanbrynmair near Powys.

The investigation found the train was fitted with a system which discharges sand automatically via hoses when it detects that the wheels are sliding during braking.

The British Transport Police has apologised to the family of a man who died after two trains crashed in Wales (Ian Cooper/PA Wire) ( PA Wire )

This is intended to increase friction between the wheels and the tracks.

The RAIB said an inspection of the train after the accident showed that the sanding hoses on the leading vehicle of the train were “blocked and apparently unable to discharge sand”.

Anthony Hurford, a passenger on the Shrewsbury-bound train, told the BBC he felt “pretty shell-shocked” by the collision

“The word that keeps coming to my head is just brutal really.

“Just going from, I don’t know how fast we were going, maybe 40, 50, 60mph (64-96km/h) , to nothing in the blink of an eye.”

A close family friend of Mr Evans previously accused the British Transport Police (BTP) – who are investigating the incident – of failing to support the family, with the force issuing an apology on last Thursday (31 October).

The family friend said: “The fact is that on the night in question, she (Rachel Evans, Mr Evans’ wife) was pretty much left to her own devices, support wasn’t adequately provided at the time.”

On 22 October the force put out a statement saying, “the deceased’s next of kin have been informed and his family are being supported by specialist officers”.

But a specialist officer from the BTP visited the family only on October 23.

