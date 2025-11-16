Freezing temperatures set to arrive in wake of Storm Claudia

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Freezing temperatures and the chance of snow are possible as a cold snap is set to follow flooding from Storm Claudia in parts of the UK, forecasters said.

A major incident was declared in Monmouth, south-east Wales, where people were rescued or evacuated from homes that were flooded in Friday’s torrential rain.

Natural Resources Wales (NRW) had imposed four severe flood warnings amid fears there may be danger to life by Saturday night while there were 45 flood warnings in England.

As the emergency services pressed on with rescue work, a cold snap that could bring snow and “a marked wind chill” is expected in the coming days which could see temperatures dipping as low as minus 7C in places next week, according to the Met Office.

A drop in temperatures of around 5C is set to see top figures plunge to around 11C on Sunday and get colder for the start of the week.

Snow and ice are possible, the forecaster said.

Met Office deputy chief meteorologist Dan Holley said: “As Storm Claudia retreats to the south, high pressure to the north west will drive a cold northerly flow from the Arctic across the UK.

“This will bring much colder conditions than of late and, whilst generally drier than recent days, there will also be a risk of wintry hazards, such as snow and ice.

“There will be widespread frosts across the UK, with temperatures dipping as low as minus 7C in places next week, and daytime temperatures staying in single figures across the country.

“Couple this with a brisk northerly wind, and there will be a marked wind chill. This will be a notable change in our weather after a prolonged spell of above-average temperatures.”

Some 119.6mm of rainfall was recorded at an NRW rain gauge at Tafalog in Gwent, south-east Wales, in the 12 hours to 6am on Saturday, while 80.6mm was recorded over the same period at Suckley, Worcestershire.

Punishing winds also hit north-west Wales and north-west England during Storm Claudia, including 63mph recorded at Aberdaron in Gwynedd and 68mph at Warcop Range in Cumbria.

River levels on the Monnow reached record levels, exceeding those recorded during Storm Dennis in 2020 and Storm Bert last year, NRW said.

A team of British Red Cross team volunteers were at a local leisure centre helping people who were evacuated in Monmouth.

Homes, businesses, transport and energy infrastructure all suffered in the “significant flooding” in parts of Wales, according to the Welsh Government, which thanked those who had been “working tirelessly in dreadful conditions to keep people safe” along with neighbours who were helping in the community.

Peter Fox, the Welsh Conservative Member of the Senedd for Monmouth, described the situation in the area as “extremely bad”.

He said: “I personally haven’t seen it so bad for probably 40 years, certainly in Monmouth since defences were put in place there.”

Plaid Cymru representatives for South Wales East called for support for those hit by the flooding.

The party’s deputy Senedd leader MS Delyth Jewell said she had tabled a question to the Welsh Government on the issue, adding: “It must be very distressing for people to see their homes and businesses water damaged.”

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said fast-moving water and blocked routes had created “challenging” conditions.

Gwent Police, Welsh Ambulance Services NHS University Trust, Sara (Severn Area Rescue Association), Mountain Rescue, the Coastguard and members of neighbouring fire and rescue services have been involved in the operation to provide assistance.

The Environment Agency reported that 20 properties in England had flooded as a result of Storm Claudia, including some in Cumbria.

Officers were clearing debris and erecting temporary defences where required in affected areas, it added.

The UK Health Security Agency has issued a cold weather warning for parts of the Midlands and northern England from Monday, and the Environment Agency has warned flooding will continue throughout the weekend.

The cold weather alert is in place from 8am on Monday until 8am next Friday and covers the East Midlands, West Midlands, North East, North West and Yorkshire and The Humber.